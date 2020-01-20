Ashley Graham gives birth to a baby boy

Ashley Graham is a mom!

The super model and her nine-year-old husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child together – a baby boy – during the weekend. Graham announced the news on her Instagram story on Monday.

“Saturday at 6:00 pm our lives changed for the better”, she wrote in a note. “Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time,” she added, along with the child’s birthday. Ervin has placed her story on his account again.

In the run-up to the arrival of the baby, Graham received mother’s advice from some of her famous friends. In Vogue’s cover story from January 2020, the 32-year-old supermodel opened about the advice she received from people like Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Amy Schumer.

“Kim immediately started telling me:” Ashley, pregnancy is perhaps the most difficult part, but birth is the easiest, “Graham recalled the words Kardashian told her at the Serena New York Fashion Week show in mid-September. “I just take advice from everyone and don’t put too much pressure on myself.”

After the show, Graham went backstage. “Serena said:” Call me; we have to talk. “

Williams told Vogue that she texted Graham with “everything that comes to mind.” I was one of those people who wanted to know every ugly detail of what’s happening … down there … what’s happening everywhere. Like, why are my nipples so pregnant a week? This does not make sense; the baby does not have to eat yet. I wanted to know everything and I still enjoy talking about it. Because I feel it is important to change the story and be like, it is normal to feel scared, and not be one of those women who like: “Oh, it’s so amazing!” Just be scared. That is normal. “

Graham announced that she and Ervin were expecting back in August, before they revealed that they had a boy while they were in Ellen in November.