Ashley Graham gives birth to a baby boy

The baby does three!

Ashley Graham gave birth to his first child with a wife Justin Ervin on Saturday. The couple welcomes a boy, with the supermodel making the announcement to him Instagram story on Monday.

He wrote:

“At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives have changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support at this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”





That’s all the details provided, and we can’t wait to find out more!

As you may recall, the 32-year-old and her husband broke the happy news via Instagram on August 14 as they celebrated nine years of happy marriage. The model wrote a sweet sentiment to accompany their video in the announcement:

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It was the best trip with my favorite person in the world! Today, we feel so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our TOPIC FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get better. 😘 “

On her page, Ervin wrote a similar note praising his wife and baby momma:

“To my eternal love and my daily inspiration. Happy birthday @ashleygraham This 9 year has been like a lifetime. I think it’s because my life really started at the moment you come in. Now that we have made a life together, we have made a life together. I love you and I love you. We are all … “

Throughout her pregnancy, the momma-to-be shared many snaps at Insta for all of us to enjoy, from baby bump pictures to mark selfies, and more. We really love watching Ash and Justin document their journey of parenting !!

Hope parents celebrate the birth of their baby boy with family and friends at an EPIC baby shower in November. Interaction with The Foundry in New York, their co-ed bash included a guest list of likes King of Gayle at Derek Blasberg, and complete with holes, manicures, tattoos, and baby onesie decorating.

In a cheering crowd, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host spoke:

“Thank you. It’s bigger than our wedding. It’s like Christmas! … If you don’t get your ears pierced or a tattoo, you have to do that. There is a lot of food, there’s a big cake bigger than one of our marriages we will cut. But again, thanks for your prayers, your support. We cannot lift this baby without you all, and we are excited to do it for all of you. “

Congratulations to parents Ashley and Justin for this sweet new addition!

Hope their little ones are happy and healthy!

