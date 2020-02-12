Asha Devi collapses after the Delhi court offers legal aid to the raped Nirbhaya

After a court in Delhi offered legal aid to Pawan Gupta, one of the four death sentences in the rape and murder of the Nirbhaya gang, on Wednesday, he said that he had no lawyer, Asha Devi, cried Nirbhaya’s mother and left the court ,

“I am now losing confidence and hope. The court needs to understand the conviction’s delay tactics. If a new lawyer is available to convict Pawan, he / she will take his / her time to go through the files.” Asha Devi said.

“I wander around here and there to do justice to my daughter. These convicts use delay tactics. I don’t know why the court cannot understand this,” she said.

Additional session Judge Dharmender Rana expressed his displeasure at Pawan’s delay, saying that he had removed his former lawyer and needed time to hire a new one.

Nirbhaya’s parents and the Delhi government relocated the court on Tuesday to seek new death sentences for the convicts after the Supreme Court granted authorities permission to turn to the court for a new date for the execution of those convicted to impose.

The execution date set for January 22nd at Tihar Prison was later postponed to 6:00 am by court order of January 17th. On January 31, the trial court suspended the execution of the four convicts detained in Tihar Prison “until further notice.”

The Tihar prison authorities submitted a status report to the court on Tuesday, noting that none of the convicts preferred a legal option – Mukesh Kumar Singh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Kumar Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar (31) – In the past seven days, approved by the Delhi Supreme Court.