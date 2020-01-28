As with all construction projects, the California housing bill is behind schedule and causes a headache - Mother Jones

Earlier this month, it looked like California’s hotly contested housing law, Senate Bill 50, could fail again. Shortly before the deadline, the bill author Senator Scott Wiener paused: Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins pushed the draft law out of the Commitments Committee, in which it had been detained by a noisy SB 50 critic since last year, and into the rules committee much clearer way for the bill to become law. Now there could be a vote in the Senate on Wednesday.

It was just another turn in the carousel of the year-long drama about legislation that has the power to completely change the state’s transit and housing landscape. The bill, which requires housing near higher density transportation hubs, was controversial even among the left factions from the start (much like many discussions about housing policy) these days). To simplify it: The debate is essentially about those who think the key is more living space, plain and simple (YIMBYs). Those who may recognize that California needs more housing but don’t want the landscape around it to change (NIMBYs). and those who know the state desperately need more housing, but they are primarily concerned about who this housing is for (housing justice lawyers).

SB 50 “touches so many worries and fears in our state.”

To make matters worse, the SB 50 is a living space bill, but it is much more than just an accommodation. “It touches so many worries and fears in our country,” says Wiener. “It’s about affordability. It responds to people’s views about the type of housing we build. It affects our approach to climate change and sustainability. It affects repression and gentrification. It affects the appearance of the residential areas. It touches on race and class problems. ”

“This is legislation that is making some really significant changes to the way we use land in California and how we’ve done it in the past 170 years,” he adds.

Since the SB 50 was canceled last May, Wiener has worked with key stakeholders to change it and expand its support. In January, he debuted the new version, which must make it out of the Senate or go under by Friday, January 31. The amended law has recently received new advocacy from city officials and organizations like the United Farm Workers, but there is still significant opposition, even from groups that represent low-income communities.

The debate over SB 50 (and housing in general) is increasingly focusing on the idea of ​​local control, which – along with zoning – is alternately viewed as the best chance for the community to protect itself or as the greatest obstacle to steady and fair progress.

On the one hand, broad zoning of single-family homes is one reason for the severe lack of housing in the state, and zoning (through redlining) has been used to racially separate cities. On the other hand, zoning can be an instrument to protect people from environmental risks and displacement (inclusionary zoning) or to protect a neighborhood. Many local officials and residents believe that decisions that affect communities should be made by those who live in them. It’s complicated – and it’s not just California that is fighting for these questions. As my colleague Aaron Wiener (no relative of the legislature) reported, the legislature in Virginia is considering a controversial bill to change the rules for the division of family homes, which Oregon and Minneapolis have also recently done.

Local control – along with zoning – is alternately seen as the best chance for a community to protect itself, or the biggest obstacle to steady and equitable progress.

It is therefore not surprising that the most important change from the previous version of the bill aims to dispel concerns that the SB 50 is taking away too much control from local governments. In the last iteration, cities can decide where to make zoning changes near the transit as long as the density requirements are met. The cities have two years to work out their own plans, or they have to deal with the uniform standard of the SB 50. (“Sensitive communities” – separate and low-income areas, and areas prone to displacement and gentrification – have a term of five years.) The draft law also prohibits cities from concentrating new homes in low-income communities and prohibits the demolition of buildings tenants. (However, there are some concerns about the mechanisms to actually enforce this protection.)

Some more details about local control have yet to be ironed out, which, according to Vienna Prime Minister Gavin Newsom’s office, has offered to facilitate.

Throughout the SB 50, special rules, conditions or exceptions are laid down to protect “sensitive communities”. However, questions remain about the broad definition of the term and about the people included in or excluded from the term.

However, some affordable housing associations want sensitive communities to be exempt from the SB 50 requirements and have the opportunity to choose. “Our cities and communities were shaped by different histories, economic drivers and today’s conditions. Government policy must respond to these differences. Racial and class inequality and top-down strategies that exclude skin and low-income people, such as redlining and urban renewal, have had devastating effects for these multi-generation communities while further focusing wealth and opportunities in others. ” , a coalition of 27 housing associations and law firms of public interest wrote a letter to Wiener last week. “In order to protect sensitive communities, SB 50 must identify all sensitive communities precisely and maintain meaningful self-determination in these communities so that they can plan an inclusive future. As moved in, SB 50 cannot do this. “

SB 50 currently requires new housing estates and, depending on the project size, saves 15 to 25 percent of the housing units for low-income residents. And 40 percent of low-income units must be reserved for residents.

“Our cities, municipalities and municipalities have been shaped by different histories, economic drivers and today’s conditions. Government policy must respond to these differences. ”

While YIMBYs warn against increasing affordability requirements – if the builders argue that they would be reluctant to build given the high construction costs – according to SB 50, affordability advocates will be the existing imbalance between marketable housing and low and moderate income even tighten units. “SB 50 stimulates market price development by increasing the value of land through zoning, and if you do so, you are actually creating value for the development side of the equation,” said Peter Cohen, co-director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations, a coalition of 26 affordable property developers and lawyers in San Francisco and one of the co-signers of the letter of objection against Wiener. “There has to be some giveback. No matter where you are in your state or how big the project is, there should be an affordability requirement that is above what may already be required. So far, it is not a cutting action.”

Wiener is currently concluding negotiations with the stakeholders to tighten the requirements for low-income units.

The San Francisco Supervisory Board (a city that represents Vienna) has repeatedly expressed its rejection of SB 50, and one of its still unsettled concerns is the demand for simultaneous investments and improvements in infrastructure and transport as new apartments would be created centered around the transit. In a resolution against the draft law, regulators called for an amendment to “ensure that areas affected by SB 50 receive increased transportation incentives, especially where services and infrastructure are currently inadequate, subject to delays and overcrowding and / or in defective in condition of repair. “(They proposed a government-funded grant that included private developer fees and California Environmental Quality Act exemptions.)

Wiener rejects this argument as the reason for nothing SB 50: “Yes, we need more transit financing, but we also need more living space, and if you mutually agree, you probably won’t make it,” he says. “The idea we will tell people:” You have to live in your car until we perfect the transit. You have to keep commuting from Stockton until we have perfected our transit – that is a terrible argument. These are all important points. And we have to do them all. “

He continues: “But it is not the reality of life that you are doing everything at the same time.”

“The idea we’re going to tell people:” You have to live in your car until we perfect the transit “- that’s a terrible argument.”

Then there are people like Senator Anthony Portantino, Chairman of the Committee on Budgets, who believe that mandates like SB 50 could have unintended consequences that could even deter new transit projects. Wiener argues, however, that Portantino’s preferred incentive-based approach does no harm. “If you look at the scale of our housing shortage, millions of homes, 25 percent of the homeless and 50 percent of the unprotected homeless, if you look at the poverty rates, if you look at the explosion of super-commuters and overloading our highways and CO2 emissions, this is it is a massive emergency. The idea that we will just say, “We are giving you some incentives to do the right thing. It has not worked in the past and will never work to the extent that we need it.”

If SB 50 crosses the Senate by January 31, the Assembly will review the bill in committee hearings in about four months.

In the meantime, the bill will change further, says Wiener. “Even though I was very disappointed when the bill was postponed last May, it is now stronger than it was then and we have made great strides in the past seven months,” Wiener says. “Looking back, it was disappointing, but it gave us the opportunity to improve the bill and build an even broader coalition. The reality is that legislators very rarely have quick, direct routes to anything of importance. You have to work on it, sometimes for several years, and that’s fine. “

Cohen remains convincing. “This type of experience with drop food changes little by little, especially when time is running out and the legislative process is really frustrating,” he says. “It doesn’t feel like it’s a really serious way to hear feedback from communities and organizations that actually work on the ground.”

If the SB 50 fails again, Wiener returns directly to the drawing board. “It doesn’t go away. We have to reform our concept of zoning,” he says. “If we want California to have an economically and ecologically diverse future, we have to correct it. We won’t let this idea go through . ”