As Tesla soars, Ford and GM get no love from Wall Street

General Motors reported a fourth quarter loss due to a long labor strike in the United States, while forecasting industry and US sales to decline in 2020 in 2020

While Wall Street continued to investigate Tesla’s exploding valuation on Wednesday, Ford and General Motors stocks were under pressure after reporting losses in the fourth quarter.

The sad finale of the year for two of Detroit’s “Big Three” once again underscored the enormous existential gap between Tesla from the 21st century and two giants from the industrial age, which are preparing for a future in which electric cars and autonomous driving are in the foreground.

While Tesla starts production in China and lays the foundation for building cars in Germany, Ford has closed plants in Europe and South America, and GM has tried last year to deal with the effects of a 40-day strike that would shut down operations in the USA practically brought to a standstill to be completely eliminated.

Ford’s shares fell nearly 10 percent to $ 8.27 late in the morning, while GM rose 0.2 percent to $ 34.43.

Tesla’s stock plunged 12.0 percent to $ 780.55 as investors took profits after an astounding increase in the past two sessions, where the stock rose more than 36 percent.

Failed SUV start

Investors particularly punished Ford, which suffered a loss of $ 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter and released a disappointing outlook for earnings for 2020, which was reflected in a series of weak results.

The loss, which exceeded the $ 100 million deficit in the fourth quarter of 2018, included a $ 2.2 billion charge for increasing pension package costs, as well as a decrease in car sales and higher expenses related to the unveiling of new ones Vehicles.

Revenue decreased 5.0 percent to $ 39.7 billion.

Ford boss James Hackett (R), who was shown here at the unveiling of the Mustang Mach-E in November 2019, promised that the all-electric vehicle would help change Ford’s fate

Results were impacted by a failed launch of Ford Explorer, a leading SUV model that led to lower sales.

Chief Executive James Hackett acknowledged that the new Explorer was “far from good enough” and that “we have taken steps to address these shortcomings.”

But Hackett said Ford was on the right track for a “very bright future,” with the Mustang Mach-E, part of Ford’s growing fleet of electric vehicles, slated to ship later this year.

Hackett also emphasized new projects with Volkswagen, the Indian company Mahindra and the electric car manufacturer Rivian.

However, analysts were frustrated with Ford’s inadequate forecasts and results.

Morningstar’s David Whiston said Ford’s decision to maintain a strong dividend was a high point, but the uncertainty surrounding financial benchmarks “makes it difficult for us to understand why investors should now be excited about owning Ford shares.”

Bigger hit

GM’s fourth quarter loss was $ 194 million compared to a $ 2 billion gain in the prior year period.

Revenue decreased 19.7 percent to $ 30.8 billion.

Elon Musk (C), CEO of Tesla, who was shown in Shanghai last month, has had a positive run at the expense of Detroit Big Three in recent months

The US auto giant said a 40-day strike that brought US factories to a standstill reduced fourth-quarter earnings by $ 2.6 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing the total negative impact to $ 3.6 billion in 2019 ,

GM previously said it had enough inventory before the strike to supply distributors with sufficient supplies, but production of its best-selling trucks was affected by the strike.

The Detroit-based company plans to launch new full-size sport utility vehicles in North America that are expected to improve results from 2020.

Executives have also spoken about the progress of their autonomous cruise driving and the aggressive expansion of new electric vehicles, including at a revamped facility in Detroit in which the company will invest $ 2.2 billion.

The Detroit factory was spared closure after the United Auto Workers’ agreement to resolve the strike, partly because GM had cleared the way for the final closure of four plants.

Director General Mary Barra praised GM’s “cultural transformation” and human resource initiatives that have led to a younger and more diverse workforce, as well as new commitments to source GM’s electricity from renewable sources.

GM forecast earnings of $ 5.75 to $ 6.25 per share in 2020, which is rather low given the analysts’ average forecast of $ 6.23 per share.

The company announced that it expects industry-wide passenger car sales to decline in both the U.S. and China, the two largest markets, in 2020.

General Motors said the fourth quarter strike resulted in a loss of $ 194 million

