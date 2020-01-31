As of today, WhatsApp will not work on these Android and iOS phones: is your phone eligible?

WhatsApp stops working on Android devices with versions older than 4.0.3, while iOS devices with versions older than iOS 9 also stop working.

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging service, no questions asked. Due to its popularity, it is used in different corners of the world and on a large number of devices – to be precise, more than 1.5 billion active devices per month. From today, however, WhatsApp no ​​longer works on certain Android and iOS smartphones, as previously announced by the Facebook brand. From today, February 1, WhatsApp will no longer work on Android devices running on Android Ice Cream Sandwich (v4.0.3) and before, and on Apple devices running on iOS versions older than iOS 9.

According to Facebook, this should not have a significant impact on active users on its platform and will help the company to streamline its platform and servers in terms of the support it provides on devices. As we reported earlier, 99.6 percent of all Android devices should remain safe from the end of the WhatsApp service update. Although such clear figures are not available for iOS devices, it was noted that more than 91 percent of all iOS devices already use iOS 12 or newer operating systems, suggesting that only a very small proportion of iOS users still use devices that none the cut.

However, Google’s fragmented Android ecosystem means that there may still be users of older Android devices, when Android updates were less frequent and ubiquitous, potentially using the outdated operating systems. In general, it is considered good practice to use devices that are regularly updated to avoid cyber threats. As a result, users of old Android and iOS devices that are still eligible for WhatsApp are being encouraged to upgrade their devices to receive security updates from Google and continue to use WhatsApp.

