As more electric cars hit the road, fuel tax revenues could drop by almost a third in ten years.

RICHMOND, Virginia (WFXR) – Virginia lawmakers are tackling an impending fuel tax cut.

As WFXR News first reported in October, a Transportation Board report shows that while people drive more, we generally pay less fuel taxes because more people drive hybrid or electric cars.

By 2030, the collection of fuel taxes could drop by 31%, or more than $ 200 million.

Several legislators are proposing an increase in registration fees for electric vehicles, or instead, they could be included in mileage-based user fees.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is expected to develop this program, so the exact cost to drivers is not yet clear.

