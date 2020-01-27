As country mourns loss of Kobe Bryant and 8 others, authorities investigate whether fog contributed to helicopter crash

Millions have never encountered it, but the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and eight others has left a country in mourning.

The 41-year-old NBA legend died Sunday morning in a foggy helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Visibility was so low on Sunday morning that Los Angeles police had immobilized its helicopters, said spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

The helicopter crashed on a hill, killing everyone on board. However, the official cause of the accident has not been determined.

While fans around the world are grappling with Bryant’s death, investigators are struggling to find clues in difficult conditions.

“It is a logistical nightmare in a way because the accident site itself is not easily accessible,” said Los Angeles county sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The effort to recover the bodies of the victims has started but could take a few days, said Jonathan Lucas, Los Angeles County chief medical examiner, “considering the terrain and condition of the site.”

“We are doing everything we can to confirm the identifications and close the families involved.”

Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was scheduled to play on Sunday afternoon.

He was accompanied by Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Altobelli’s brother told CNN. Alyssa was Gianna’s teammate, said OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa.

Altobelli traveled regularly with his daughter for matches, said La Ruffa.

“We have lost a member of our OCC family and our hearts are broken,” OCC president Angelica Suarez said in a statement. “Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus – a teacher, a coach, a colleague and a beloved friend. It is a huge loss for our university community. “

Among the victims was Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach for a private school in Corona del Mar, California.

“My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash, ”wrote husband Matt Mauser on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office is working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the cause of the accident.

Misty conditions morning of accident

The accident occurred in foggy and cloudy conditions with extremely poor visibility, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

Photos taken shortly after the accident showed fog in the area.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department captain, Captain Tony Imbrenda, said he was not immediately aware if the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was broadcasting a distress signal by radio.

“People who saw the plane said it was descending at a fairly high speed and hit the ground on the hillside,” he told reporters.

Sikorsky, the helicopter maker, expressed condolences Sunday in a tweet.

“We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by the Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California,” said the tweet. “We have been in contact with the NTSB and are ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities and to our client. Safety is our priority; if there are actionable findings from the investigation, we will notify our S-76 customers. “

The aircraft was built in 1991, according to the FAA, and registered with Island Express Holding Corp.

Calls to Island Express were not answered on Sunday.

A nation in shock and mourning

Meanwhile, heartbroken fans flock to the site, expressing condolences on social media and paying tribute to Bryant, who made history when he became the youngest player in the history of the NBA.

At the press conference on Sunday, Villanueva said officers should be deployed to keep the crowd away from the residential community near the crash site and “we must repeat that it is prohibited for everyone”.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant quickly grew to become one of the greatest basketball champions. He played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships before retiring in April 2016 after scoring 60 points in his last game.

Former Lakers coach Phil Jackson called the player “chosen – special in many ways for many people.”

“Our coach / player relationship has transcended the norm. It has gone beyond the veil, ”said Jackson.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three daughters – the youngest of whom was born in June.