As cities grow, the Internet of Things can help us deal with the waste crisis

Melbourne is an Australian city committed to improving waste management and reducing truck dependency on waste collection. Photo credit: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock

Global garbage is expected to double from almost 2 billion tons in 2016 to an estimated 4 billion tons in 2050 as the consumer-oriented urban population grows. As population growth increases consumption and waste, managing this waste is becoming an ever greater challenge. The Internet of Things (IoT) can be used to develop smarter and more effective methods for managing and reducing waste.

IoT is a surveillance technology that enables accurate tracking and collection of real-time data. This can be helpful for problems such as scheduling waste collection, waste treatment and disposal.

How an intelligent city handles waste

The Internet of Things can enable automation through cyber-physical systems that changes the way waste is managed. Some cities already use a combination of IoT and sensors to operate intelligent waste disposal systems.

For example, Songdo in South Korea is a specially developed smart city that uses a combination of IoT and sensors to operate its waste disposal system. Songdo has set itself the goal of recycling 76% of its waste by 2020 with a highly efficient and practical waste disposal system.

The city is connected by a truck-free waste disposal system. Automated trash cans can be found all over the city. Pneumatic pipes suck waste directly from the premises into an underground network of pipes and tunnels.

The system is connected to a central waste treatment facility known as the “Third Zone Automated Waste Collection Plant”. Waste is automatically sorted and recycled, buried or burned for energy. Some of the key benefits reported are higher energy efficiency and lower landfill and energy costs.

The world is not on the right track in SDGs

In 2018, 4.2 billion people, or 55% of the world’s population, lived in cities. By 2050, two thirds of the world’s population will live in cities. Increasing urbanization has a serious impact on the sustainability of the environment and leads to considerable strains on the infrastructure, including waste management.

Sustainability planning is vital – this includes investing in public transport systems, creating green public spaces, and improving urban planning and waste management. The scale of the municipal waste problem requires more intelligent approaches to recycling and recovery of resources.

Waste management is a major challenge for cities worldwide. At the United Nations Summit on Sustainable Development last September, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for accelerated implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A new sustainable development agenda and 145 SDG acceleration measures were officially adopted at the summit. 42 of these actions relate to the SDG11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities.

Automated waste containers are connected to a waste treatment center via underground lines. Photo credit: Weli’mi’nakwan / Flickr, CC BY

Australia’s garbage crisis

Australia, with a rapidly growing population of around 25.5 million people, is suffering from a waste crisis.

Australia’s fastest growing city is Melbourne in Victoria. The state has doubled the amount of waste in the past 20 years. Problems have also occurred in New South Wales and Queensland.

In August 2019, SKM Recycling entered the reception area with branches in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia. The company received a $ 10 million rescue package for the repair and maintenance of waste sorting machines. Nevertheless, the councils had to dispose of their recyclable materials in landfills after the environmental protection agency brought the company’s glass recycling service to a standstill.

Infrastructure Victoria has proposed a six-bin garbage collection system to reduce the contamination of recyclable waste. Disposable plastic bags have been banned since November 1, 2019. The ban is part of government measures to reduce plastic pollution and the amount of waste to be landfilled, and to strengthen the recycling industry in Victoria. Electronic waste is also banned from the landfill.

The state government has invested AUD 135 million in creating a stable and productive waste and resource recovery sector.

Melbourne continues to modernize its waste management. In 2018, the city administration installed CleanCUBE waste compactors with solar energy in densely populated districts.

In addition to a 49% reduction in the size of public waste bins, the city has significantly reduced the average number of garbage collections, and thus the number of garbage trucks that are on the streets. This has reduced traffic congestion and reduced CO2 emissions. But will such measures be enough to cope with population growth in the city?

What else can be done?

Infrastructure Victoria advises the state government on creating a strong and sustainable recycling and raw materials recovery industry. Various options are proposed in its preliminary report, including:

Combating food waste that makes up more than a third of household waste that goes to landfill

Urge manufacturers to use more recycled products

Landfill tax reform to provide an incentive to reduce landfill disposal and promote greater resource reuse and recovery, using the revenue raised from the tax to the resource support and recovery sector

Ban on single-use plastics.

The report also suggests a “waste-to-energy” policy – converting food waste into low-emission electricity.

We suggest that Melbourne (and other Australian cities) can further develop their waste management strategy and policies to promote resource efficiency with IoT. Embedding IoT in waste disposal systems improves resource efficiency, tracking and measurement. The IoT also acts as an accountability mechanism (for managing and reporting waste management) for urban waste management.

Using the Internet of Things in this way strengthens the recycling industry and enables Australia to lead the implementation of the SDG 2030 agenda.

One person’s waste glass becomes another person’s treasure

Provided by

The conversation

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Quote:

As cities grow, the Internet of Things will help us deal with the garbage crisis (2020, January 31)

accessed on January 31, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-cities-internet-crisis.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.