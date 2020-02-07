As a government debt manager, Shaktikanta Das focused on borrowing, not the budget gap

New Delhi: As a government debt manager, the Reserve Bank of India is more concerned about the center’s borrowing than the budget deficit, Governor Shaktikanta Das said Thursday.

“When you see the monetary policy committee’s resolution, it refers to the budget deficit. As for the RBI mainly as a government debt manager … the RBI is concerned about the number of bonds,” Das told reporters at the close of the committee’s first meeting in 2020.

“Although the budget deficit has risen to 3.8% in the current financial year, the number of bonds on the free market remains unchanged. The next year the increase is only 70,000 crowns (700 billion rupees),” added the governor, hoping that the centre’s credit program is “carried out in a trouble-free manner”.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has activated the escape clause provided for in the Financial Responsibility and Budget Management Act for the current and the next financial year and increased the budget deficit for the current financial year to 3.8% of GDP.

However, Sitharaman did not announce any increase in the centre’s market bonds as the bonds were revised from rupee 1.30 to 2.40 trillion through small savings plans for the current fiscal year.

A budget deficit of 3.5% of GDP was targeted for 2020-21 (April-March). The center plans to gross 7.80 trillion rupees over dated securities, an increase of 700 trillion rupees over the amount borrowed this year.

This also said that “at the moment” there was no plan to monetize the government deficit.

Under certain conditions, the RBI may “subscribe to the major issues of central government securities” as provided in the FRBM Act. When Sitharaman activated the escape clause, there was speculation as to whether the RBI could buy bonds directly from the government.