New Delhi: With the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) again winning a pounding victory in Delhi, Prime Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal has already shown signs of a third attempt to go national.

On the morning of counting votes for the elections in Delhi, the headquarters of the party carried a large fence with the message: “Associate with AAP for building nations.”

As part of a huge membership, AAP’s social media handles also post messages with, “Join the revolution, join AAP.”

The party placed phone numbers for people to show their interest in becoming a member.

राजनीति करने नहीं, राजनीति बदलने आये हैं।

Join the revolution, join AAP

Call missed: 9871 010101 # JoinAAP pic.twitter.com/G6xdJWqdEb

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 11 February 2020

The move is similar to the party’s strategy before the 2014 Lok Sabha election. In an attempt to catapult itself into the national political scene, AAP launched a nationwide campaign in January of that year to register one crore member .

Baptized in the “Main Bhi Aam Aadmi” campaign, the AAP had said that people who wanted to join across the country could send a text message to a toll-free number or have a missed call.

The party had ensured through its political communication that only Delhi seems to be their privilege. No AAP leader had already made a hint of a national political plan before the elections. It was only on the day of counting that the AAP changed gear. Kejriwal, however, has repeatedly given in to the nationalists.

Later on Tuesday, the party’s Maharashtra unit said it would fight all upcoming local elections, including the Mumbai polls, and the Bengaluru unit said it was contesting municipal business polls likely to take place in August or September.

AAP’s manifesto for the 2020 elections has promised a “deshbhakti” curriculum.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kejriwal said last week: “Gandhiji said that a student coming from school or university should have three qualities – he must be a good person, able to earn for his family and should are a tough nationalist. We started with the curriculum of happiness for making them good people, entrepreneurship “pet bharne ke liye” (to earn a meal) and “deshbhakti” for making them tough nationalists.

If the signs are to be believed, this is the third time that Kejriwal is trying to enter the national political arena.

The party had positioned 434 candidates in the 2014 general election, four of which won, all from Punjab. The party had obtained 2% of all nationally cast votes and 414 of its candidates forfeited their deposit by not securing a sixth of the votes in their constituencies.

The party had pointed out that its funding was limited and that there were too many demands for local visits from Kejriwal.

The intention was to place a large number of candidates in order to maximize the chance of being recognized as a national party by the electoral commission.

Although the party had won 32.9% of the vote in the 2013 elections in Delhi, it did not win seats for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the capital.

AAP decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections again in 2019, but this time with certain lessons.

The party put candidates on limited seats in a few states and at all seats in Delhi, Goa and Punjab. In Haryana, the party formed an alliance with the Jannayak Janata (JJP) party of Dushyant Chautala to fight against three constituencies of Lok Sabha. AAP also decided to support the CPI (M) in Kerala and to campaign.

Despite a strategy change, it lost 39 out of 40 seats it had contested in nine states and Union Territories.

In addition to the general elections, AAP, in an effort to increase the party’s dominance beyond Delhi, also challenged the assembly elections in Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

The party had contested the Goa Assembly elections in 2017 and lost all seats, and failed to save the deposits of 38 of the 39 seats at which its candidates disputed.

For the elections of the Punjab meeting in 2017, the Lok Insaaf party had entered into an alliance with the AAP. They won a total of 22 seats, two of which were won by the Lok Insaaf Party and the others by AAP.

For the Haryana and Maharashtra elections in 2019, AAP received fewer votes than those for NOTA (None Of The Above) and lost all 70 seats it had disputed in the two states. AAP had placed candidates in 46 of the 90 seats in Haryana, while in Maharashtra it had fought at 24 seats.

The AAP had formed an alliance with the JJP in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May, but after a crushing defeat it evoked the tie-up.

