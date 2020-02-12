Arvind Kejriwal takes Oath as Delhi CM for the third term on February 16 in Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who sent his party to a booming win in the Delhi polls by winning 62 out of 70 seats, will take the oath as the Prime Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term on February 16, Sunday, in Ramlila Maidan.

The broom of the Aam Aadmi party has wiped out rivals in the Delhi elections in 2020 in an almost repeat of its astonishing performance five years ago, as it picked up 62 out of a total of 70 seats in the results on Tuesday to third term for Kejriwal.

Despite a demagogic campaign and a galaxy of star politicians who were looking for it, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) drew only eight constituencies, a small improvement on its 2015 of three. The congress was again reduced to zero.

Before he held a triumphant roadshow to the Hanuman Mandir in the heart of the capital, Kejriwal called it a victory for the entire country and the birth of “work policy.” With a broad smile on his face while several party colleagues stood side by side on a balcony at the AAP headquarters, the 51-year-old former bureaucrat and anti-corruption activist said, “Dilliwaalon … I love you”, which called for noisy approval of scores . of frameworks and supporters collected below.

“Today is Tuesday, the day of Hanuman ji. Hanuman ji has blessed Delhi with blessings, “said Kejriwal, who was taunted by BJP leaders and supporters of social media after reciting verses from the Hanuman Chalisa during a TV news show. Observers saw it as an attempt by the AAP chief to deflate the attempts of the saffron party to portray itself as the champion of Hinduism.

Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, as well as popular party face and pedagogue Atishi from Kalkaji conquered the first jitters to win their seats in competitions with white knuckles.

The results put an end to a vitriolic and fiercely fought election equipped with jointly charged statements, personal attacks and disinformation campaigns.

Guests expected during the ceremony include West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu opposition leader MK Stalin, left-wing leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu; his successor Jagan Mohan Reddy & JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

