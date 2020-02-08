Arvind Kejriwal shares family photo after voting, Twitter asks “Where is your daughter?”

When Delhi came to the general election on Saturday, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal also cast his vote in a voting booth in Civil Lines together with his family, including his son, Pulkit, who is voting for the first time.

The AAP chief went to Twitter to share the photo of his family, taken after casting their respective votes. “Urge all young voters to vote. Your participation reinforces democracy,” the CM said.

Twitter, however, noticed too quickly that Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita, was missing in the photo, and many wondered why she didn’t show up to vote.

बिटिया नही दिख रही?

– How dare you isolated monk? (@IsolatedMonk) 8 February 2020

Beti nahi gyi?

– @ m @ n (@ iamag001) February 8, 2020

Where’s Harshita? She was the lead activist in New Delhi this time.

– Amit Tyagi (@hiambuj) 8 February 2020

Where is your daughter Mr. Kejriwal? Does she not vote in elections?

– S.G. (Dr.) (@ Guptashruti2908) February 8, 2020

Where is Harshita Kejriwal (daughter of Kejriwal)? Why didn’t she cast her vote?

– Apoorv Jain (@ Apoorvjain96) 8 February 2020

Harshita has recently been in the news after she spoke Wednesday and supported her father, the CM, even while the Aam Aadmi party continues to strike back at the Bharatiya Janata party, whose legislator called the AAP convenor a “terrorist.”

“They say politics is dirty, but it is a new low point. Is terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supplies are improved?” ” Harshita Kejriwal, a 24-year-old chemical engineer from IIT Delhi, had asked.

Nevertheless, it is not known why Harshita was missing in the family photo.

