Arvind Kejriwal dreams of becoming the PM again. The wise option is to wait

Arvind Kejriwal completes a hat trick by winning the election of the Delhi meeting, cementing a much stronger position for himself and reviving his ambitions as prime minister. Most politicians strive for the highest post, whether they deserve it or not, and Kejriwal is no exception.

A man who believes in building a personality cult around him certainly believes that he is fit for the job. “Who knows” was his answer in one of his interviews when asked if he wanted to be the prime minister.

He planned to become the Delhi Prime Minister in 2013, to move to a larger state like Punjab in 2017 and to base the AAP widely in other states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to position himself as a challenger for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

But it didn’t go according to his plan. He lost the plot halfway and ended up in a roller coaster ride in the rough and tumble of politics.

New clues to his national ambition came forward on Tuesday with posters that appeared in the AAP office in the morning. They had a large photo of Kejriwal with a caption asking people to make contact with the party for national affairs.

So Kejriwal let the cat out of the bag even before the results of the Delhi elections were announced. He is now talking about Bharat and not just Delhi.

Kejriwal is a very ambitious man. He had shown this trait since the days of his involvement in the India Hazard Corruption movement of Anna Hazare. He launched the AAP against the advice of his mentor Hazare. Although Kejriwal claimed in his book “Swaraj” that he never wanted to be a minister, that desire for power was evident everywhere.

When he launched the AAP, many rejected it as a start-up party and laughed when he aspired to become the Prime Minister of Delhi in 2013. Kejriwal formed the government with the support of the congress, but AAP lost its luster within a few months when Kejriwal resigned and President’s rule was imposed.

People were fed up with his anarchist way of governing the government in his first period. In the polls of Lok Sabha 2014, he opposed Narendra Modi in Varanasi. “The party has decided that I will compete against Modi. But I’m a little man. This will be the struggle of the people, I will only be their face, “said the AAP chief on March 18, 2014. He did not lose heart when he lost. The AAP also contested 400 seats, an unwise decision without support at ground level

But as he learned from his mistakes, Kejrwial soon shifted from goal posts, and as a result, the AAP won a spectacular victory in 2015 and won 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi meeting. Kejriwal proved that the Modi magic did not work in Delhi within a year of his impressive victory in 2014.

In his second innings, Kejriwal challenged the Lt governor and the Ministry of the Interior on various issues with a confronting approach. He went to the Supreme Court to establish his authority and won a favorable judgment. But slowly he deep-fried the goodwill he earned. The echo was shown in the municipal elections where the AAP was a distant second place in 2017 for the BJP.

People from Delhi felt betrayed that Kejriwal chose to focus on Goa and Punjab instead of driving Delhi. His party came a cropper in the polls of assembly in both states. He had stated that his party would become the third alternative in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and other states where there is a direct struggle between the BJP and the congress.

The ongoing losses threw cold water on his ambitious plans to expand the presence of AAP, and he began to focus more on governance and prepare the party for election challenges in Delhi. But the real change came after the AAP’s route planning in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it got zero seats.

Kejriwal realized that if he wanted to keep Delhi, he had to change his strategy again, and he decided to focus on the ground level problems. He introduced poll strategist Prashant Kishor as a campaign manager and the first result was that he stopped criticizing Modi or hiring him directly.

For the polls in 2020, Kejriwal did a Modi op Modi by borrowing his development mantra. He managed to combat anti-incumbency and managed to make people believe he deserved a third term. He also stayed away from polarization and hate politics and stuck to local issues.

In his third term, Kejriwal already speaks of national politics as a stepping stone. But to realize his dream, he must first emerge as an important opposition leader. There are many other Prime Minister aspirants in the opposition, including Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mayawati, and Akilesh Yadav, and the issue here will be acceptability.

AAP, a young party, is still seen as a starting party. Will Mamata Banerjee accept his leadership, although she has been kind to him? Will the Congress, which even refused to choose an electoral agreement with the AAP, accept him as a unifying factor? Will the, BSP, SP, RJD, CPI-M, DMK, NCP and other parties accept him? The hat trick would undoubtedly help, but it will not be easy for him to unite other opposition leaders.

He has to wait for his time and his age is in his favor. He is young and has a long political career and therefore step by step will help him in the long run. Only after consolidating his position in Delhi does he have to think of expanding AAP to other states. But Kejriwal is Kejriwal and he will begin to pursue his dream rather than later.

(The author is a political analyst. Opinions are personal.)

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.