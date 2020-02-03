Arvind Kejriwal a ‘Master of Deceit’, BJP Polarizing Delhi Polls: Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Punjab Minister Amarinder Singh said Monday that Arvind Kejriwal has done “nothing exceptional” by providing cheap power and health care in Delhi and claiming that the AAP leader was a “shifty character” who “masters the art of deception and lies” to mislead people “.

Singh said that all senior ministers of Congress-governed states offered such provisions to the people and claimed that claims from an AAP wave in Delhi were only a “myth”, such as in Punjab in 2017, when Kejriwal’s party had 20 seats despite the hype won.

At an election meeting in Hari Nagar, he also declined the BJP and accused him of having “turned the entire country into Shaheen Bagh,” using it to polarize the elections in Delhi and destroy the foundations of India.

Singh said Prime Minister Kejriwal should tell people what he did for the progress of Delhi and that he should offer jobs to people here, instead of talking about the freebies.

“Some people will certainly be happy with these freebies, but what did he really do for the development and progress of Delhi? What did he do to create jobs for your children,” he said during a public meeting in favor of congress candidate Surinder Setia.

Singh said that in the last five years virtually no progress has been made in Delhi.

“In Punjab we have given jobs to 11 Lakh youth,” he said, adding that Delhi needed economic and industrial development.

He regretted, however, that both the AAP and the BJP had “sacrificed” the interests of Delhiites in their turf war, and that the city, which saw much progress under the congress regime, had been deprived of any development over the past five years. year “.

He said that only the Congress could ensure the development and efforts of Delhi to strengthen and unite India.

The Punjab CM focused on the BJP and said, “They’re trying to polarize the election here with Shaheen Bagh, but they won’t succeed the way people see their game.”

The leader of the congress said the entire country had in fact become Shaheen Bagh with protests against CAA and NRC throughout the country.

“There is unrest at universities. Students are walking all over the country and being shot at,” he said, adding that this was not the India for which so many had sacrificed.

In contrast to the division of the BJP, which had weakened the nation, the convention had always worked to strengthen India, he added.

Singh said the names of 19 Lakh people were excluded in the NRC in Assam. “Will they put them all in prison camps that they have built,” he said, asking where all those people are going who become branded as non-citizens.

He later said that Kejriwal only subsidizes power to a portion of its customers and makes commercial and industrial consumers in Delhi pay through their noses through cross-subsidies.

The prime minister said the Delhi government had subsidized residential consumers in the amount of Rs 1,700 crore and this amount had only recently been increased to around Rs 2,600 crore for the polls. He said that even this amount was only a quarter of his government’s subsidy.

“In Punjab, we subsidize electricity to 21 Lakh domestic consumers belonging to SC / BC & BPL Category, 14 Lakh agriculture and 1.50 Lakh industrial consumers and spend Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 crore a year,” he said, adding that electricity rates of commercial and industrial consumers in Delhi are 1.5 times more than Punjab.

The prime minister said that while commercial consumers in Delhi pay Rs 11 to Rs 12 per unit in Punjab, they only pay Rs 7-8 per unit. Similarly, industrial consumers in Delhi paid Rs 10-11 per unit compared to Rs. 5-7 per unit in Punjab, he pointed out.

While Amarinder Singh refused to predict how many seats Congress will win in Delhi during the February 8 elections, he said the party was in a strong position.

He expressed the confidence that Setia would come from Hari Nagar as the victor.

In her speech, General Secretary AICC Asha Kumari said that Delhi had become an orphan in the struggle between the BJP and the AAP. She said that none of these parties are concerned about Delhi and have their own vested interests in mind.

Unlike Sheila Dikshit, who led Delhi from the front, both AAP and BJP destroyed it, she claimed.

Amarinder Singh later held a road show in Kalkaji in favor of party candidate Shivani Chopra.

