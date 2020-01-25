Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Manohar Parrikar

The founder of Naukri.com, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the industrialist Bharat Goenka and the technocrat Nemnath Jain received the Padma Shri.

Mahindra & Mahindra group president Anand Mahindra and TVS group president Venu Srinivasan are also on the list of the third highest civilian award in the country, Padma Bhushan.

The prize was also awarded to the historian and journalist based in Lucknow Yogesh Praveen and the historian based in Assam Jogendra Nath Phukan received Padma Shri

There are 21 “unsung” heroes who received Padma Shri this year, including Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside the PGI hospital in Chandigarh; Mohammed Sharif of Faizabad, who performed the last rites of more than 25,000 unclaimed bodies and veterinarian of Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma, known for treating elephants.

Tulasi Gowda, seventy-two years old and originally from Karnataka, who earned the nickname “forest encyclopedia” because of his vast knowledge of various plant species despite his lack of formal education, also received the award, a- she declared.

Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, known as Uncle Moosa of Arunachal Pradesh, who has been promoting education and the culture of reading in remote areas of the northeastern states for four decades; Abdul Jabbar alias “voice of Bhopal” (posthumously), known to have fought for the cause of the victims and survivor of the 1984 gas tragedy in Bhopal; and Usha Chaumar, a Dalit social worker working in the sanitation sector in Rajasthan, also received the award.

