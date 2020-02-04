Artificial lights made by people lead fire plants to extinction

Fireflies are deeply in trouble, with many species becoming extinct due to habitat loss and pesticide exposure, according to the first major evaluation of their global status, published Monday.

Adding irony to injury, one of nature’s most glamorous glasses is also erased by artificial light pollution, researchers reported in the journal BioScience.

More than 2000 species of fireflies worldwide – which are actually beetles – illuminate wetlands, swamps, grasslands, forests and city parks.

A few, such as the Big Dipper in the United States, seem to be flourishing.

“Those boys can survive almost anywhere,” said Sara Lewis, a biologist at Tufts University in Massachusetts and lead author of the study, based on a survey of dozens of firefighter experts.

But other varieties – from the glowworms of southern England to the synchronous fireflies of Malaysia and the Appalachian blue spirit, which attract both tourists – are extinguished by the ever-increasing ecological footprint of humanity.

“Some species are particularly hard hit by habitat loss because they need specific circumstances to complete their life cycle,” Lewis said.

The Malaysian firefly Pteroptyx, for example, lives during its larvae phase in river mangroves, many of which have been torn to make way for palm oil plantations and fish farms.

The glowworm (L. noctiluca) has another problem – females do not fly, which means that they cannot just buzz to a new location if their habitat is swallowed by a suburb, a commercial crop or a country road.

Other types of fireflies that only eat during their larvae phase are ‘food specialists’, meaning that they live on one or two species of snails, earthworms or other soft prey.

When fruit orchards are abandoned in Mediterranean Spain or give way to urbanization, the snails also prefer the appropriate name Lampyris iberica, so that the firefly larva has nothing to eat.

Adult Pteroptyx in Malaysia meanwhile gathers for nocturnal courtship displays in specific trees along mangrove rivers. Many of those trees have been felled.

Of the 10 possible causes of extinction, experts have identified habitat loss as the biggest threat anywhere – except in East Asia and South America.

In those two regions, artificial light was seen as the greatest threat to the luminous beetles in the world.

“In addition to disrupting natural biorhythms, light pollution really ruined the combination of firefly mating,” said co-author Avalon Owens, a PhD student at Tufts.

Many types of fireflies depend on their ability to scam to find and attract partners.

To make matters worse, that opportunity window is very narrow: although the larvae phase of the firefly lasts for months to years, adults usually only live for a few days.

The twinkling beetles are so focused on reproduction that they don’t even eat.

The research showed that fireflies are also being decimated by commonly used insecticides, the third major threat.

“Organophosphates and neonicotinoids are designed to kill pests, but they also have off-target effects on beneficial insects,” the researchers wrote.

Fireflies light up by causing a chemical reaction – oxygen, calcium and an enzyme called luciferase – in special organs in their abdomen, a process called bioluminescence.

Their alien glow has been a permanent source of fascination.

But firefly tourism – long popular in Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan – has also taken its toll, with fragile ecosystems damaged by too many pedestrians.

The fate of fireflies at the start of the 21st century adds a new layer of meaning to lines written more than a century ago by the Canadian poet Bliss Carman.

“And the fireflies at dusk flash signals through the darkness,” he wrote.

Although climate change is not seen as a current threat, future sea level rises and droughts can also speed up the road to extinction.

The dozens of authors who contributed to the research are all members of the Firefly Specialist Group – established in 2018 – of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which compiles the red list of endangered species.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.