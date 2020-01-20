Artificial intelligence must be regulated to prevent damage to humanity, says Google chief Sundar Pichai

Artificial intelligence must be regulated to save humanity from being hit by its dangers, said the head of Google.

According to Sundar Pichai, the potential damage that technology could cause means that it is “too important” not to be limited.

While it has the potential to save and improve lives, it could also cause damage through deceptive videos and “nefarious uses of facial recognition,” he wrote in the New York Times, calling the world to work together to define the future of AI. It should look like this.

Regulation would be required to prevent AI from being influenced by bias, as well as to protect public security and privacy, he said.

“Growing up in India, I was fascinated by technology. Every new invention changed my family’s life significantly. The phone saved us long trips to the hospital for test results. The refrigerator meant we could spend less time preparing meals, and television allowed to watch world news and cricket matches that we had only imagined while listening to the shortwave radio, “he said.

“Now, I have the privilege of helping to shape the new technologies that we hope will change people’s lives everywhere. One of the most promising is artificial intelligence.”

“However, history is full of examples of how the virtues of technology are not guaranteed. Internal combustion engines allowed people to travel beyond their own areas, but also caused more accidents. The Internet made it possible to connect with any person and get information from anywhere, but also easier to spread the wrong information. “

Pichai noted Google’s own published principles on AI, and said that existing rules such as GDPR in the EU could be used as the basis for AI regulation.

“The international alignment will be essential for global standards to work. To get there, we need an agreement on core values. Companies like ours cannot simply build promising new technologies and let market forces decide how they will be used. It is equally important for us to make sure that technology is used for good and is available to everyone, “he said.

He added that the tech giant wanted to work with others in the development of regulation.

“The role of Google begins with the recognition of the need for a principle and regulated approach to apply AI, but does not end there. We want to be a useful partner and committed to regulators while dealing with the inevitable tensions and compensation. We offer our experience, experience and tools as we navigate these problems together.

“AI has the potential to improve billions of lives, and the greatest risk may be not to do so. By ensuring that it develops responsibly in a way that benefits everyone, we can inspire future generations to believe in it. power of technology as much as possible. ” I make.”

Google is one of the world’s leading AI developers: its virtual assistant, Google Assistant, works with technology, and the company is also working on a number of other products, including driverless cars, that use AI.

Pichai also revealed that Google’s own principles specify that the company will not design or deploy artificial intelligence in some situations, including those that “support mass surveillance or violate human rights.”

Additional reports from the Press Association

.