Artificial intelligence increases the precision of operations

Koen Eppenhof. Photo credit: Bart Van Overbeeke

Operations based on an MRI or CT scan are complicated by the fact that people can never lie completely still. PhD student Koen Eppenhof has shown that an algorithm based on deep learning can be used to correct the inevitable movements.

In order to administer radiation or to work as precisely as possible, the area to be treated is first drawn by the doctor on a scan (MRI or CT). This area – for example the location of a tumor – is then located on the operating table using a new scan. This is not an easy matter: the position of the patient is never exactly the same in both scans – and this leads to the inevitable movement and deformation of the organs due to breathing. A whole area of ​​expertise, the registration of medical images, has emerged to solve these difficulties, and this is one aspect of the work of the Medical Image Analysis group at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering.

According to Ph.D. The candidate Koen Eppenhof from Medical Image Analysis, doctors, already has intelligent software that enables them to compare the person in the scanner with the image that was previously created and carefully analyzed. “However, it takes a few minutes for a computer to do the calculation, while ideally you want to be able to match the two scans in real time.”

When Eppenhof started his doctorate a little less than five years ago, the principle of deep learning was just beginning to develop. This is a form of artificial intelligence that can do this task much faster. According to the doctoral student, this technology seems to have fulfilled its promise. “At the beginning, I was one of the few at conferences that worked with in-depth learning, whereas today almost everyone uses it in medical image analysis.”

Gaming computer

The challenge is to couple every pixel in the original image with the corresponding pixel in the new scan, explains Eppenhof. For this purpose, he “trained” a so-called deep neural network that is executed on graphics processors (GPUs) – comparable to the processors in game computers. “Our group keeps a cluster of these GPUs in a refrigerated room on the high-tech campus, and we can log in to them.”

This type of GPU neural network teaches, so to speak, how to do its job by referring to thousands of examples. However, there is a lack of training material. Take the problem of lung photos: there are simply too few sets of ‘registered’ images of lungs in different stages of breathing in and out. Eppenhof therefore decided to manipulate an existing image in countless different ways and use it to feed the neural network. “Next, I resolved the trained network to a few dozen real CT scans, which were registered by several experts based on hundreds of anatomical landmarks, e.g.

Prostate Cancer

It turned out that the network trained by Eppenhof performed almost as well as the individual experts. “So that shows that you can train deep neural networks with simulated data instead of real medical images. It works amazingly well, and I think that’s the most important result of my research.” His neural network was also able to analyze the images in less than a second – no significant improvement over the minutes currently required for the calculation methods used in hospitals.

This makes his work interesting for the UMC Utrecht, where prostate cancer patients are currently being irradiated with an MRI. This helps doctors determine the exact position of the prostate immediately before treatment. “In fact, the prostate also moves slowly during radiation. It is pushed aside while the bladder fills with urine. In principle, my method is fast enough to track this movement.”

It is controversial whether his version of the deep learning will soon reach the hospitals. This is because it is still unclear exactly how this neural network works – a problem that many AI applications are struggling with. It is a black box that complicates the assessment by the authorities responsible for security, explains Eppenhof. “In any case, techniques of this kind will never allow you to work fully automatically. There must always be someone present to ensure that the computer doesn’t mess up the whole thing.”

