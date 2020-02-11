Artificial intelligence for the maintenance of machine tools

Demonstration of the system developed at KIT for fully automatic wear control of ball screws with artificial intelligence. Photo credit: KIT

In mechanical engineering, it is an important part of the manufacturing process to service and replace faulty components in machine tools in good time. In the case of ball screws, such as those used in lathes for the precise management of the production of cylindrical components, wear has so far been determined manually.

“Maintenance is therefore associated with installation work, ie the machine is at a standstill,” says Professor Jürgen Fleischer from the Institute for Production Technology (wbk) at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). “Our approach, on the other hand, integrates an intelligent camera system directly into the drive, which enables the user to continuously monitor the spindle status. If there is a need for action, the system automatically informs the user.”

The new system combines a camera with a light source attached to the mother of the drive and an artificial intelligence (AI) that evaluates the image data. As the nut moves on the spindle, individual images of each spindle section are taken, which enables the analysis of the entire spindle surface.

Artificial intelligence for mechanical engineering

By combining image data from ongoing operations with methods of machine learning, the user can directly assess the state of the spindle surface. “We trained our algorithm with thousands of images so that it can now differentiate between defective and non-defective spindles,” says Tobias Schlagenhauf (wbk), who was involved in the development of the system. “By further evaluating the image data, we can precisely determine and interpret the wear and thus recognize whether discolouration is simply dirt or harmful pitting.” When training the AI, the team considered all conceivable forms of visible degeneration and validated the functionality of the algorithm with new image data that the model had never seen before. The algorithm is suitable for all applications that recognize image-based defects on the spindle surface and can be transferred to other applications.

KIT will be showing what is possible with intelligent spindle monitoring in ball screws from April 20 to 24 at the Hanover Fair 2020 at Stand C14 in Hall 25 (Research & Development). In addition, KIT is organizing an energy pavilion and other themed exhibits at booth L51 in hall 27, 27 (Integrated Energy).

