Artificial intelligence finds disease-related genes

An artificial neural network can uncover patterns in large amounts of gene expression data and discover groups of disease-related genes. This has been shown by a new study carried out by researchers at Linköping University and published in Nature communications, The scientists hope that the method can finally be used in precision medicine and in individual treatment.

When using social media, the platform often suggests people you may want to add as friends. The suggestion is based on the fact that you and the other person have contacts, which indicates that you may know each other. Similarly, scientists are creating maps of biological networks based on how different proteins or genes interact with each other. The researchers behind a new study have used artificial intelligence (AI) to investigate whether it is possible to discover biological networks using deep learning, in which entities known as “artificial neural networks” are trained using experimental data. Because artificial neural networks learn superbly how to find patterns in enormous amounts of complex data, they are used in applications such as image recognition. This method of machine learning has so far been used only rarely in biological research.

“We used deep learning to find disease-related genes for the first time. This is a very powerful method for analyzing large amounts of biological information or big data,” said Sanjiv Dwivedi, postdoc at the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM) the Linköping University.

The scientists used a large database with information on the expression patterns of 20,000 genes in a large number of people. The information was “unsorted” in the sense that the researchers did not give the artificial neural network any information about which gene expression patterns came from people with diseases and which from healthy people. The AI ​​model was then trained to find patterns of gene expression.

One of the challenges of machine learning is that it is not clear how an artificial neural network solves a task. AI is sometimes called a “black box” – we only see the information we put in the box and the result it creates. We cannot see the steps in between. Artificial neural networks consist of several layers in which information is processed mathematically. The network consists of an input layer and an output layer, which provide the result of the information processing carried out by the system. Between these two layers there are several hidden layers in which calculations are carried out. When the scientists had trained the artificial neural network, they wondered if it was possible to lift the lid of the black box and understand how it works. Are the designs of the neural network and the known biological networks similar?

“When we analyzed our neural network, it turned out that the first hidden layer largely represented interactions between different proteins. In contrast, we found groups of different cell types on the third level in the model. It is extremely interesting that this type of biologically relevant grouping is created automatically because our network was based on unclassified gene expression data, “says Mika Gustafsson, lecturer at the IFM and head of the study.

The scientists then examined whether their model of gene expression could be used to determine which gene expression patterns are associated with disease and which are normal. They confirmed that the model found relevant patterns that correspond well with the biological mechanisms in the body. Since the model was trained using unclassified data, it is possible that the artificial neural network has found completely new patterns. The researchers are now planning to investigate whether such previously unknown patterns are relevant from a biological perspective.

“We believe that the key to progress in this area is to understand the neural network. This can teach us new things about biological contexts, such as diseases where many factors interact. And we believe that our method models supplies that are easier to generalize and that can be used for many different types of biological information, “says Mika Gustafsson.

Mika Gustafsson hopes that by working closely with medical researchers, he will be able to use the method developed in the study on precision medicine. For example, it may be possible to determine which groups of patients should receive a particular type of drug, or to identify the most affected patients.

Sanjiv K. Dwivedi et al., Deriving disease modules from the compressed transcription space, embedded in a deep auto-encoder, Nature communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-020-14666-6

Linköping University

Artificial intelligence finds disease-related genes (2020, February 14)

accessed on February 14, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-artificial-intelligence-disease-related-genes.html

