Artificial intelligence becomes sustainable

Memristor Crosspoint Array Photo credit: Politecnico di Milano

A research group from Politecnico di Milano has developed a new arithmetic circuit that can perform advanced operations typical of neural networks for artificial intelligence in a single operation.

Circuit performance in terms of speed and energy consumption paves the way for a new generation of artificial intelligence computing accelerators that are more energy efficient and sustainable worldwide. The study was recently published in the prestigious Advances in science,

Recognizing a face or an object or correctly interpreting a word or a musical melody are operations that are now possible thanks to artificial intelligence on the most common electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. This requires complex neural networks to be adequately trained, which is so energetically demanding that, according to some studies, the carbon footprint that results from training a complex neural network can correspond to the emission of 5 cars throughout their life cycle.

In order to reduce the time and energy consumption of the training, circuits should be developed that differ fundamentally from the conventional approach and can more closely mimic the structure of the neural networks and the properties of the biological synapses. A typical example is the concept of in-memory computing, in which data is processed directly in memory, just like in the human brain.

Based on this analogy, the research group at Politecnico di Milano has developed a novel circuit that can perform a mathematical function known as regression in just one operation. To do this, they use a resistance memory, also known as a memristor, a device that can store any date (for example, the value of a stock at a specific point in time) in the value of its resistance. By arranging these storage elements in an array with a size of a few micrometers (a few millionths of a meter), the group at Politecnico di Milano was able to perform a linear regression for a data group.

This operation can determine the straight line that best describes a sequence of data and, for example, predict the trend on the stock market using a simple linear model. A logistic regression that enables data to be classified within a database was also demonstrated. This function is essential for the so-called recommendation systems, which are a crucial marketing tool for online purchases.

