Art With a Twist: Mona Lisa ‘Painting’ Made from Rubik’s cube is for sale in Paris

Anonymous street artist Invader has made a name for himself by attaching ceramic tile mosaics to the side of buildings around the world, often with images of video games and cartoon characters.

Reuters

updated:February 5, 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Reuters image.

An image of the Mona Lisa made from 330 Rubik’s Cubes is sold in Paris, just down the road from the original by Leonardo da Vinci.

The work of the French urban artist Invader 2005 is expected to raise up to 150,000 euros (Rs 1.17.97.365) at the modern art auction, organizers Artcurial said on Monday.

It uses the squares of the plastic puzzles to create a mosaic of the Mona Lisa and her famous smile in bright colors.

“You hardly need to see the details. You know that it is the Mona Lisa, simply because of the position, the composition and that is magical,” says Arnaud Oliveux, head of the urban art department at Artcurial.

The auction on 23 February coincides with a blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in nearby Louvre, the home of the real Mona Lisa.

That show marks the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master.

