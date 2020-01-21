'Art of the Caricature' shows works by local artists

GRANVILLE, Ohio – Not a day goes by when freelance artist Carlo LoRaso doesn’t create new characters in pencil and paper or digitally on his tablet.

He has worked in Toronto and Los Angeles, where he met his wife Janice, and has worked in his home studio in Granville for the past 20 years.

According to LoRaso, the ability to draw was always a matter of course for him.

“I loved cartoons, just picking up pencils and other things and starting to draw. It was basically my outlet, it became, it was my way of expressing myself, ”said LoRaso.

The ability of the experienced artist to sketch, illustrate and paint like no other artist in the country has led to a long-standing partnership with the customers Disney and Hasbro, to name just a few.

“I love the back and forth. I like the kind of thought processes that I can use to make a toy interesting in its design, what it ultimately looks like, and how it ultimately works,” said LoRaso.

LoRaso also makes a lot of cartoon art these days.

His motifs are musicians whom he has seen over the years and from whom he was inspired.

Many of his favorite creations can be seen at The Works in Newark under the title “Art of the Caricature”.

LoRaso is in the spotlight with the sculptor John Quinn and the former Daytoner Thomas Fluharty.

It is a rewarding experience for the artists and for people who love art.

“I just want to take a look at the fascination of art and talk about how amazing it is for me, that’s the goal. We feel small most of the time because you have amazing artists who have existed in the history of the world, ”said Fluharty.

According to LoRaso, it’s always exciting to see his work, especially near home.

He hopes to inspire other young artists and encourages them to think outside the box, because with art the possibilities are endless.

“I mean you can design toys, you can be a medical device illustrator, you can illustrate and design cars, you can be an industrial designer. There are a number of things that people don’t think about or are not offered to them. It is really special. I’m just tickled to have my things there, ”said LoRaso.

“Art of the Caricature” runs until the end of March at The Works in Newark, which is located at 55 South 1st Street.