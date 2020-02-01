Arshad Warsi offers a hilarious “Munna Bhai” style solution to the coronavirus, receives a violent reaction due to its insensitivity

Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in Pagalpanti, is one of the most active users on the Internet. From sharing updates about his movie to sharing updates about his life, the actor makes sure to keep his fans informed about everything. Recently, the actor published a meme that offered a solution to the deadly Coronavirus epidemic and was criticized for its insensitivity.

The actor shared a meme that showed a scene from his movie Munna Bhai. In it, the scene of the movie where Arshad Warsi picked up a Chinese and hit him with a bat was shared as a solution for the Coronavirus. The meme said: “Steps to follow to prevent Corona Virun from spreading”

Arshad shared the meme with a legend that said: “My friend has just sent me this very valuable information …” and was severely criticized for it.

My friend just sent me this very valuable information … pic.twitter.com/QKAlH7rttS

– Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 31, 2020

People called him racist and said that at times like this, one should not make fun of someone’s misery. One user wrote: “Wow, at this time and in the world, a person can not be more racist than this … joking with misery … clap slowly”

Wow, at this time and in the world, a person cannot be more racist than this … make jokes with misery … clap slowly

– saberen (@sabeenbedford) January 31, 2020

While another wrote: “This is really racist! Everywhere, people post warnings not to let the Chinese enter, which is very absurd. ”

This is really racist! Everywhere, people post warnings not to let the Chinese enter, which is very absurd.

– Shevly Paul (@nyctanthestris) January 31, 2020

Racist comment … please dlt this

– Jyoti Prakash 🇮🇳 (@ Jyotiprakash161) January 31, 2020

People have become so sensitive today 😐 I can’t make a joke on social media, but pay thousands to sit and listen to abusive lies and call it comedy 🤷🏻‍♂️

– Kedar (@ 456Kedar) January 31, 2020

It is a good scene from an epic movie. But in the context here, you know that it is racist. Right?

– Nishchal (@nishchaldwivedi) January 31, 2020

Not great by the way …

– adityaa nikam (@AdityaaNikam) January 31, 2020

As expected of you

– akajhonnydepp (@ johnnydepp0089) January 31, 2020

Man

This is in bad taste.

Someone is dying bud bud

Let’s not do this

– Sleeping baba yaga (@Baaba_Yaga) January 31, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, coronavirus is a pandemic virus that originated in China. People have died in large numbers in China and the virus is now spreading throughout the world. Actors like Sunny Leone and Ranbir Kapoor have also urged their fans to be careful.

Now, let’s see if Arshad reacts to this violent reaction or if he simply deletes his tweet in the future.

