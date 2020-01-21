Arsenal wants to borrow Bayern defender Jerome Boateng

Arsenal is determined to sign a loan agreement for Bayern veteran Jerome Boateng.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has limited resources in January and the 31-year-old German defender could be a quick fix.

Arsenal was associated with a permanent change early in the window, but this would only be a temporary change for Boateng, who has another 18 months on his contract.

Arteta plans to rebuild his squad by starting his defense this summer, as William Saliba will arrive from Saint-Étienne while they are still out for Dayot Upamecano, whose contract with Red Bull Leipzig expires and only a year in the summer remains.

Jerome Boateng in action for FC Bayern Munich

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Calum Chambers was also ruled out for the rest of the season due to a severe knee problem.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona could revive its interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker has 18 months left for his current Emirates deal and has yet to agree on an extension.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts

(Image: Action pictures via Reuters)

Arsenal bosses are now faced with a dilemma of making money at Aubameyang or getting him into the last year of his business and risk losing him for nothing.

Barcelona are determined to replace Luis Suarez, who will be injured for the rest of the season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang is the preferred option for the Barcelona board, although it will be difficult to convince Arsenal of a deal.