Juventus is reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about an exchange agreement in which Arsenal’s Layvin Kurzawa goal is involved.

The 27-year-old Kurzawa is expected to leave the French champions this month or summer after entering the last six months of his current contract at the Parc des Princes.

The Gunners are believed to have had discussions with the PSG over a left-back, but Goal reports that they could now miss Juventus.

According to the release, the Italian giants are holding talks about a swap deal in which full-back Mattia De Sciglio switches to Ligue 1 in exchange for the French international.

It is said that negotiations between the two clubs are already at an advanced stage and a deal could be announced “in the coming days”.

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa is said to be a goal for Arsenal

Kurzawa, who switched from domestic rival Monaco to PSG in 2015, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s team this season.

With 27-year-old Juan Bernat behind the pecking order and set to become a freelance agent in the summer, PSG is ready to allow him to leave during the current transfer window.

They reportedly wanted at least £ 4.2m for the defender, but are believed to be happy that De Sciglio arrives in his place.

Sports director Leonardo is a fan of the 27-year-old Italian international who came to Juve from Milan before the start of the 2017/18 season.

Juventus and PSG are reportedly in talks about a swap deal between Kurzawa and Mattia De Sciglio (L)

He has played under Maurizio Sarri only nine times this season after fighting for fitness with two muscle injuries.

Kurzawa was considered one of Arsenal’s top transfer goals this month as Mikel Arteta appears to be improving his defense options in the face of the club’s current injury crisis.

Left-backs Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac have both had injury problems this season, meaning Arteta relied on 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka in their last two Premier League games against Chelsea and Sheffield United.

The Gunners have also been linked to a change for Shakhtar Donetsk center-back Mykola Matviyenko after Calum Chambers was suspended until the end of the season.