Arsenal transfer goals, rumors and likelihood of occurrence

Arsenal is expected to be busy in the final days of the January transfer window. At least one deal is nearing completion.

Mikel Arteta is still busy stamping the Gunners squad after assuming the post of new boss last month, and with some varied but encouraging results, he promises an eventful reign.

But what about the players the club has been associated with lately?

Here we take a look at some current rumors about the Gunners and try to identify the real transfer targets from the unlikely deals.

Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

Lemar was re-associated with the Gunners

You only get the feeling that it is never intended for Arsenal and Lemar, although the Frenchman is again associated with a move to the Emirates.

Back in the heyday, Liverpool was said to be fighting for his signature with the Gunners, but its holdings have declined since then.

Will it happen? It just doesn’t seem to be a clutch that will ever work, and Arsenal doesn’t really need it.

Bruno Guimaraes (Atletico Paranaense)

Midfielder Guimarães could be destined for France

Strengthening the defensive midfield is, as you suspect, one of Arteta’s medium to long-term goals, and the name of the Brazilian was felt fairly quickly when the new boss was appointed.

According to reports, Lyon now seems to have jumped to the top of the queue to get his signature.

Will it happen? It seems to be bound to Lyon, so you can rule this out.

Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

The experienced Boateng used to be in Manchester City

This never really seemed to add up, especially since Boateng is still a very active part of the Bayern team.

It could head for new pastures in the summer, but not now.

Will it happen? No. There is something that is just not right.

Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Rugani is a name often associated with Arsenal

He’s not quite at Lemar level, but Rugani is another player who is often associated with the Gunners and never seems to move.

Leicester is also said to be chasing the Italian central defender, but the connections aren’t convincing.

Will it happen? No, probably not, especially now that …

Merih Demiral (Juventus)

Demiral is marginalized for a long time

The Turkish defender had been linked to the Gunners and others before taking a place on the Juve team that was hit by an ACL injury earlier this month.

Will it happen? It wouldn’t have worked anyway, but he’s been on the brink for about six months now. You can completely rule it out.

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Upamecano is an interesting connection

Of all the linked central defenders, Upamecano is perhaps the most interesting option.

The young Frenchman is a young top defender, but if Leipzig is promoted to the Bundesliga this season, he may not leave this month.

Will it happen? They fear Arsenal could be a bit crowded in the market if the team doesn’t play in the Champions League, but they should try their luck in the summer.

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

James Rodriguez is associated with a move again

Another name that you can’t get rid of from the transfer rumor mill: The Colombian certainly has the appeal of a player who might be the subject of a late transfer window loan offer.

The Gunners may have to send Dani Ceballos back to Real Madrid to do this.

Will it happen? It doesn’t seem very likely.

Pablo Mari (Flamengo)

The defender is ready to complete his switch

Spanish defender Mari was suddenly known to Gunners fans on Saturday when Edu was pictured before being sent to London for medical treatment.

The 26-year-old who is on the Manchester City books is well known to Arteta and could be a smart addition.

Will it happen? Well it is. Apart from a failed medicine, he will soon be confirmed as a Gunners player.

Layvin Kurzawa (PSG)

Kurzawa should also be sought by Juventus

It appeared that the Gunners had a free run with the French left-back, only that Juventus had suddenly sparked an interest.

Claims that a swap deal with Mattia De Sciglio has been made are numerous, but given the complications that may arise from such deals, the Gunners should not give up hope of this deal.

Will it happen? It could still be enough, and since the window isn’t far from closing, Arsenal could hold the cards here if Juve’s interest wanes.