Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'hired for Barcelona transfer'

Arsenal faces a new battle for Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker has 18 months left for his current Emirates deal and has yet to agree on an extension.

Arsenal bosses are now faced with a dilemma of making money at Aubameyang or getting him into the last year of his business and risk losing him for nothing.

And reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona is monitoring the situation and could test Arsenal’s determination before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona are determined to replace Luis Suarez, who will be injured for the rest of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal

(Image: SIPA USA / PA Images)

According to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang is the preferred option for the Barcelona board, although it will be difficult to convince Arsenal of a deal.

It is also believed that Barcelona keeps an eye on Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in Werner, who is aiming to move to the Premier League but is expected to cost around £ 60m.

Leipzig’s Timo Werner celebrates

(Image: HAYOUNG JEON / EPA-EFE / REX)

Aubameyang will play the second game of his suspension against Chelsea on Tuesday night after missing the draw against Sheffield United.

Earlier this month, he repeated his wish to win trophies in the Emirates.

“People like to make up stories and they should focus on what is happening on the field. They talk too much and it makes me crazy!

“I’m the captain of the arsenal. I love this club. I am committed to this and am desperately trying to get it back up where it belongs. “