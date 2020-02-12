Arsenal sets the date for contract discussions with Matteo Guendouzi

Guendouzi is a loyal player in the midfield of Arsenal (Photo: Getty Images)

Arsenal is preparing to sit down with highly valued younger Matteo Guendouzi about an improved contract to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old was almost always present under former manager Unai Emery, and has continued to receive minutes under new boss Mikel Arteta.

According to Football.London, the Gunners are planning to discuss the terms with the midfielder at the end of the season.

Guendouzi is currently part of the £ 40,000 offered per week when he joined FC Lorient from the French second division in 2018.

Several Arsenal players have responded well to the arrival of Mikel Arteta (Photo: Getty Images)

The club is willing to propose a considerably higher wage in line with the senior role of the France Under-21 international in the team.

Since for only £ 7.2 million brought in by former Gunner’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, Guendouzi has played more than 54 league games.

The promising young person’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2022, but a higher salary can convince him to commit his future to the Gunners.

The former Paris Saint-Germain academy player has been the subject of interest from French champions since moving to North London.

The side of Mikel Arteta is offended because players could let their contracts run and leave for free, such as Welshman Aaron Ramsey who became a member of Serie A side Juventus last season.

