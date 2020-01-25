Arsenal prefers to do three transfers - and what they offer Gunners

Arsenal needs new recruits – maybe more than any other traditional Big Six team.

Mikel Arteta has inherited some of the chaos in North London and it will be some time before the Gunners become the team they once were.

The Spaniard’s biggest problem is that unlike Arsenal’s rivals, he doesn’t have a huge budget to work with.

He may even have to resell players to free up money for new recruits that are in line with the philosophy that his Gunners stars are supposed to pursue.

Arsenal was connected to quite a few players this January, but we’ve narrowed it down to three names that are most likely to go to the Emirates.

Dayot Upamecano

The dream signing for Arsenal fans.

Upamecano has been on the Gunners’ radar for a few years, but they haven’t caught him yet.

Upamecano currently represents RB Leipzig as an impressive defender, where he has developed into one of the most impressive central defenders in the world.

Arsenal needs a central defender more than anything, but it has to be fast to win the 21-year-old.

Upamecano doesn’t lack suitors, and the gunners run the risk of waging a bidder war if they pull their heels.

Arsenal’s biggest problem with the deal is the money.

The central defender could cost over £ 50million, and that’s money the Gunners don’t have readily available.

Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal have been associated with a change for Kurzawa throughout the month, but still have to make a change for him.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is an unusual target as left-backs are not a position where the Gunners desperately need reinforcements.

Kieran Tierney is currently injured, but the club has just spent £ 25m on him, and Sead Kolasinac is not a terrible replacement option.

Kurzawa is available free of charge at the end of the season, and Arsenal can wait until June to offer him a contract and then possibly unlock him.

Alternatively, the French would only cost around £ 4m if Arsenal signed him this month so he wouldn’t break the bank.

Jerome Boateng

The alternative to Upamecano, but a man Arsenal has been associated with as a cheaper option for the French 21-year-old.

Boateng has put down the pecking order at Bayern Munich, and the German giants are open to the idea of ​​loaning the center-back for the rest of the season.

The deal would be inexpensive for the Gunners as they would only pay the defender’s wages for the next few months.

But the Arsenal Board is said to have some grievances.

It is believed that senior members of the club are affected by how much football the 31-year-old has played this season and whether he will be able to touch the ground under his feet when he arrives.

Arsenal has been stung by bad credit contracts in the past in January, and given the shortage of funds, it seems that the board is keen to do things right this time.