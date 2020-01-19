Arsenal News: Mikel Arteta praises the impact of Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli won applause for his performance despite the fact that Arsenal could not win in the Premier League again.

The 18-year-old attacker scored his second goal of the league campaign, and the ninth in all competitions, to give the Gunners the advantage initially against Sheffield United.

A late John Fleck equalizer means that Arsenal has won only one of the last seven in the top category, but Mikel Arteta’s team at least showed signs of improvement.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

It was Martinelli’s first 90-minute getaway since before Christmas, having recently struggled with a hamstring injury, and Arteta praised his industry and mentality.

“He is an 18-year-old boy with all the enthusiasm, but he is also very brave to make decisions and threaten the opponent every time,” said the new Arsenal coach.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/11 Mikel Arteta agrees to become head of Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is ready to return to Arsenal to replace Unai Emery as manager, but who are the winners and losers of his appointment?

Pennsylvania

Winners of 2/11: Mesut Ozil

The German has resisted Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and the brief interim reign over Freddie Ljungberg, despite being one of the main targets for fans’ anger, he seems to be lethargic this season. Ozil has long been one of the riddles of the Premier League, as he has a talent that few in the division can rival and yet show it so rarely that the prospect of his selection is sometimes a mistake.

But the arrival of a former teammate in Arteta could see Ozil receive the arm around the shoulder he desperately craves, and at a time when he has made headlines for reasons beyond football, it may be the cure Perfect to get it. focused on playing my best again. After all, who else has to select Arsenal in their position who performs well?

Arsenal FC through Getty Images

3/11 Mikel Arteta

Of course, this is the obvious. Arteta receives his first permanent manager job at a club where he really can’t do much worse than what is already happening, but he has the potential and talent to shoot at the table with only a couple of wins. It will be a difficult question for Arteta, but he knows the club from the inside out and, like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he will have more time than most due to his previous relationship there.

REUTERS

4/11 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

While Arteta stays with him as captain, the arrival of the new manager could see Aubameyang benefit from what Pep Guardiola has taught his young substitute. Guardiola has always favored playing only one forward and for too long Aubameyang has been wasted to accommodate him and Alexandre Lacazette. Arteta’s arrival could see Aubameyang once again be the main man in the middle.

Arsenal FC through Getty Images

5/11 Arsenal fans

It has not been a friendly campaign for Arsenal fans so far this season, but the arrival of Arteta will bring renewed optimism in the Emirates and, the club desperately awaits, a new rebound from the coach they failed to reach with Ljungberg. It remains to be seen whether or not Arteta is the answer to Arsenal’s problems, but it should help heal a fractured fan base and bring calm to a club that has been in freefall in almost all areas.

Pennsylvania

6/11 Nicolas Pepe

The club record firm of £ 72 million clearly has something about him, and Arteta could be the man who finally brings out his best team in Arsenal. With only four goals to his name since he arrived from Lille in the summer, it would be fair for Arteta to demand more of his high-cost end, but in return, Pepe can now finally have a manager who truly believes in his talent.

fake images

7/11 Losers: Pep Guardiola

Although the Manchester City coach wanted Arteta to remain in his backroom staff, he admitted that he could not see a reason for the former Arsenal midfielder to remain in the Etihad when he was offered a position of head coach. The city has dropped its winning title intensity this season; They have had their worst start in a Premier League under Guardiola, with three losses in their 13 initial games, to leave them in third place, fighting nine points behind the Liverpool leader.

The loss of Guardiola from his assistant manager can only increase the pressure on the manager’s shoulders, and could cast doubt on the long-term future of Spanish in the club.

Action images through Reuters

11/8 David Luiz

David Luiz, who won the Premier League and the Champions League with Chelsea, has had trouble impressing the Gunners this season. Although he has started 14 of the 16 Premier League games, fans have argued that this is not due to the 32-year-old’s defensive ability, but that Arsenal has nothing better at his disposal.

Luiz has been a catastrophe with Sokratis, and it is likely that both players will sell in the not too distant future if Arteta is in favor of a renewal.

REUTERS

9/11 Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Which brings us to Sokratis. The current Arsenal team lacks depth in multiple areas, but nowhere is it as large as in its defense, which critics have described as “shameful” this season. Arteta will have to seek to solve this problem in the next two transfer windows through players who buy and sell.

Sokratis has fallen out of favor with fans after multiple unstable performances throughout the season, and many wonder why the defender remains faithful.

EPA

11/10 Alexandre Lacazette

If Arteta stays with Aubameyang, Lacazette could be reduced once again to the role of impact substitute, something we have already seen frustrates him. The problem for Arsenal is that Lacazette is two years younger than Aubameyang, but being repeatedly placed in this role, he could make other interested clubs turn his head. Choosing how to handle his two superstar strikers could be one of Arteta’s biggest challenges.

Pennsylvania

11/11 Joe Willock

Emery had given young midfielder Willock a lot of play time this season, before Ljungberg trusted him to start his first game in charge in Brighton’s recent defeat. It was counterproductive, with Willock being dragged part time, and Pepe’s presentation seems to have given Arsenal a little life, at least. If Ljungberg and Per Mertesacker, his former academy coach, would not stay with him, Arteta is unlikely to do so, at least in the immediate future.

Belgian / AFP through Getty Images

1/11 Mikel Arteta agrees to become head of Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is ready to return to Arsenal to replace Unai Emery as manager, but who are the winners and losers of his appointment?

Pennsylvania

Winners of 2/11: Mesut Ozil

The German has resisted Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and the brief interim reign over Freddie Ljungberg, despite being one of the main targets for fans’ anger, he seems to be lethargic this season. Ozil has long been one of the riddles of the Premier League, as he has a talent that few in the division can rival and yet show it so rarely that the prospect of his selection is sometimes a mistake.

But the arrival of a former teammate in Arteta could see Ozil receive the arm around the shoulder he desperately craves, and at a time when he has made headlines for reasons beyond football, it may be the cure Perfect to get it. focused on playing my best again. After all, who else has to select Arsenal in their position who performs well?

Arsenal FC through Getty Images

3/11 Mikel Arteta

Of course, this is the obvious. Arteta receives his first permanent manager job at a club where he really can’t do much worse than what is already happening, but he has the potential and talent to shoot at the table with only a couple of wins. It will be a difficult question for Arteta, but he knows the club from the inside out and, like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he will have more time than most due to his previous relationship there.

REUTERS

4/11 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

While Arteta stays with him as captain, the arrival of the new manager could see Aubameyang benefit from what Pep Guardiola has taught his young substitute. Guardiola has always favored playing only one forward and for too long Aubameyang has been wasted to accommodate him and Alexandre Lacazette. Arteta’s arrival could see Aubameyang once again be the main man in the middle.

Arsenal FC through Getty Images

5/11 Arsenal fans

It has not been a friendly campaign for Arsenal fans so far this season, but the arrival of Arteta will bring renewed optimism in the Emirates and, the club desperately awaits, a new rebound from the coach they failed to reach with Ljungberg. It remains to be seen whether or not Arteta is the answer to Arsenal’s problems, but it should help heal a fractured fan base and bring calm to a club that has been in freefall in almost all areas.

Pennsylvania

6/11 Nicolas Pepe

The club record firm of £ 72 million clearly has something about him, and Arteta could be the man who finally brings out his best team in Arsenal. With only four goals to his name since he arrived from Lille in the summer, it would be fair for Arteta to demand more of his high-cost end, but in return, Pepe can now finally have a manager who truly believes in his talent.

fake images

7/11 Losers: Pep Guardiola

Although the Manchester City coach wanted Arteta to remain in his backroom staff, he admitted that he could not see a reason for the former Arsenal midfielder to remain in the Etihad when he was offered a position of head coach. The city has dropped its winning title intensity this season; They have had their worst start in a Premier League under Guardiola, with three losses in their 13 initial games, to leave them in third place, fighting nine points behind the Liverpool leader.

The loss of Guardiola from his assistant manager can only increase the pressure on the manager’s shoulders, and could cast doubt on the long-term future of Spanish in the club.

Action images through Reuters

11/8 David Luiz

David Luiz, who won the Premier League and the Champions League with Chelsea, has had trouble impressing the Gunners this season. Although he has started 14 of the 16 Premier League games, fans have argued that this is not due to the 32-year-old’s defensive ability, but that Arsenal has nothing better at his disposal.

Luiz has been a catastrophe with Sokratis, and it is likely that both players will sell in the not too distant future if Arteta is in favor of a renewal.

REUTERS

9/11 Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Which brings us to Sokratis. The current Arsenal team lacks depth in multiple areas, but nowhere is it as large as in its defense, which critics have described as “shameful” this season. Arteta will have to seek to solve this problem in the next two transfer windows through players who buy and sell.

Sokratis has fallen out of favor with fans after multiple unstable performances throughout the season, and many wonder why the defender remains faithful.

EPA

11/10 Alexandre Lacazette

If Arteta stays with Aubameyang, Lacazette could be reduced once again to the role of impact substitute, something we have already seen frustrates him. The problem for Arsenal is that Lacazette is two years younger than Aubameyang, but being repeatedly placed in this role, he could make other interested clubs turn his head. Choosing how to handle his two superstar strikers could be one of Arteta’s biggest challenges.

Pennsylvania

11/11 Joe Willock

Emery had given young midfielder Willock a lot of play time this season, before Ljungberg trusted him to start his first game in charge in Brighton’s recent defeat. It was counterproductive, with Willock being dragged part time, and Pepe’s presentation seems to have given Arsenal a little life, at least. If Ljungberg and Per Mertesacker, his former academy coach, would not stay with him, Arteta is unlikely to do so, at least in the immediate future.

Belgian / AFP through Getty Images

“He is all the time in the middle of the goal, waiting for the opportunity.

“The fact that he hasn’t played 90 minutes for a while, since his injury, but still in the way he did each action is impressive.”

Martinelli also received praise from past and present Arsenal strikers after the game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned to Twitter to praise the approach of the game by the Brazilian, while Ian Wright referred to his movement, sharpness and skill in the box.

Martinelli’s return to fitness and the threat of goal, whether from the flanks or the center of attack, is a welcome bonus for Arteta and Arsenal.

Aubameyang has started a three-game suspension, Alexandre Lacazette has not scored in the league since early December and the signing for a lot of money Nicolas Pepe only has three goals in the league throughout the season.

Arteta must now decide whether or not to retain his young forward on the side for difficult away games, as Arsenal travels to Chelsea and Burnley in the league on both sides of a FA Cup walk to Bournemouth.

Fans have welcomed his appointment and the beginning of life under the rookie manager, but with only three wins in the last 19 games in competitions, dating back to Unai Emery, it has been largely a season to forget , with Martinelli as a rare bright spot. .

.