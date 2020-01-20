Arsenal news: Layvin Kurzawa update of PSG sports director Leonardo

A move by Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal does not seem imminent (Image: Getty Images)

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have not held talks about the future of Layvin Kurzawa, according to PSG sports director Leonardo.

The Gunners were thought to have made contact on the left while seeking coverage for Kieran Tierney, who has struggled with an injury since his arrival in the Celtic summer.

Kurzawa has no contract at the end of the season at PSG and Arsenal sees it as an affordable option in January to fill the void left by the Scotsman.

However, Leonardo seems to have stifled those hopes for now, saying that a movement is far from happening.

“At the moment we have not had any discussion with Arsenal for Layvin Kurzawa,” Leonardo told the French RMC.

The 27-year-old has not been a regular on the PSG team this season, but has made several appearances, recently starting the victory of the French Cup over Lorient on Sunday.

The manager Thomas Tuchel spoke before that game of his desire to keep the international of France as a key support for the left-back of first choice, Juan Bernat.

“I haven’t talked to Layvin or anyone else about his departure this winter,” said the head of the PSG.

‘Layvin is number two behind (Juan) Bernat in the left-back position.

We need it and Layvin will play (on Sunday) against Lorient. He has played well recently. “

Kurzawa played the full 90 minutes when PSG won a 1-0 victory at Lorient, although he has only started six Ligue 1 games this season.

There is the possibility that Arsenal seeks to break the left side for free during the summer, agreeing to an agreement this month, but only to see it arrive in July.

However, that will not cure his injury problems now, leaving Sead Kolasinac to continue replacing the injured Tierney.

