Arsenal news: in the new Unai Emery interview, former bosses see players criticizing

Unai Emery has given a devastating assessment of the Arsenal team, suggesting that some of his former players “did not have a good attitude” and “asked for more than they gave back”.

The Spaniard replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018, but was screwed as a manager in November after just over a season in the lead at the Emirates.

Emery claims he has done a good job during his tenure, including a run to the Europa League final last season.

“Arsenal was a club on a downward slope for two years before I arrived,” he told France Football.

“We stopped this fall and even started to rebuild the club with the Europa League final and 5th place in the league, just one point away from Tottenham, despite the fact that we only got one point in our last five games.

“We had Champions League qualification within reach and it went wrong in the end. But it was a good season and we had the idea to keep improving. “

Emery believes that the loss of key players last summer contributed to the slow start that eventually cost him his job.

“We lost our four captains: Koscielny, Cech, Ramsey and Monreal,” he added. “They were personalities we missed this season to stay on track.

“And some stars didn’t have a good attitude and asked for more than what they gave back.

“Taking all of that into account, we needed time to succeed with our transition to a new Arsenal, which I wanted.”

