Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals the greatest feature of Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has pledged praise to Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Getty)

Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal by Gabriel Martinelli and says that his greatest characteristic is his “personality”.

The Brazilian star Martinelli, 18, is rated as one of the most promising players in world football and has scored ten goals this season in 23 games for the Gunners.

The teenage sensation made its Arsenal debut in August 2019 and Arteta was impressed by both his ability on the field and his attitude off.

“For me, the biggest (attribute) is his hunger, his attitude, and his willingness,” Arteta said on Monday.

“After that he is clearly a player who poses a goal threat, he can finish, he can run afterwards and he is a hunter.

“But the biggest characteristic is his personality when he’s on that field. No matter what kind of game it is, he just wants to do his best every day. “

Arteta returned to Arsenal in December after being confirmed as the permanent replacement of Unai Emery.

More: soccer



And Gunners hero Emmanuel Petit is impressed by the start of Arteta as manager, despite the fact that Arsenal only won three times since he took over.

“When Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal, the team was sick,” Petit told Paddy Power.

“Sick in the field and in the dressing room. They lost shape and blindly went nowhere. They were weak.

Arsenal manager Arteta is a great admirer of Martinelli (Photo: Getty)

“Now, after a few weeks of the Arteta regime, I have seen several things happen in terms of intensity, togetherness and working speed.

“They didn’t win as many games as they wanted, but they didn’t lose either. Sooner or later they will win games. “

Arsenal, who is currently tenth in the Premier League, will face Newcastle United next weekend.

MORE: Unai Emery slaps Arsenal players: “Some didn’t have a good attitude”

MORE: Juventus is preparing for the sale of Aaron Ramsey just one year after the transfer of Arsenal