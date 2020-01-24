Arsenal fans found a runaway club in anger over Stan Kroenke's property

Arsenal fans plan to create a new runaway amid dissatisfaction with current ownership in the Emirates.

Gunners fans, led by Stan Kroenke, have held many protests against the club’s leadership.

A new club, Dial Square FC, is slated to be launched early next season in hopes of mimicking AFC Wimbledon and FC United of Manchester.

Dial Square refers to Arsenal’s original name when the club was founded in 1886 by Woolwich ammunition workers.

The runaway, playing in a burgundy-colored jersey and white socks, hopes to enter the ninth league of English football in August.

Arsenal fans protest against Stan Kroenke

(Image: AFP / Getty Images)

Arsenal fan Stuart Morgan, who leads the initiative, told Athletic: “The club has lost its identity in so many different ways. This Arsenal team, the club, the line-up, the stadium is nothing like its heyday.

“It’s so commercialized that I’m sitting at club level. It’s soulless, it’s lifeless, it’s not an Arsenal Football Club.

“The reason I wanted to do this project is to go back to the beginning and try to go back to that original arsenal.”

Arsenal wore burgundy for their last season in Highbury

(Image: Getty Images)

Dial Square has agreed to share with Surrey-based Abbey Rangers, but hopes to move to the original Woolwich home.

“Our goal is to play league football in our purpose-built stadium in Woolwich within 15 to 20 years,” added Morgan.

“We want to be as close as possible to the old weapons factory. That was done earlier and we can do it again.”