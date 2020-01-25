Arsenal aims to ensure a double agreement while Thomas Lemar transfers the edges closer

Arsenal is interested in Lemar (Image: Getty)

Arsenal approaches the signature of Thomas Lemar of Atlético de Madrid, according to reports from Spain.

Lemar has long been linked to a transfer to the Premier League and was once the main objective of Arsene Wenger.

Atlético won the race to sign Lemar in 2018, paying more than £ 50 million for the striker, but the Frenchman has struggled to live up to its price in Spain.

El Chiringuito states that Ateltico wants to download Lemar to raise funds to sign Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal was declared leader and is now “close” to get an agreement for Lemar.

Mikel Arteta is eager for reinforcements this month, but the Arsenal board is restricted by a limited transfer budget after a busy summer window.

It is believed that Arsenal is exploring loan offers with possible options to buy and could seal a double signature before the window closes next week.

Flamengo star Pablo Mari has flown to London to complete a transfer to Arsenal.

The central defender was accompanied by Arsenal chief Edu on the flight to London after a breakthrough in the talks Friday night.

Arteta was asked about possible signings at his press conference before the Arsenal FA Cup match this weekend, but he declined to comment on any names.

“I will not publicly discuss any transfer link,” said the Spaniard.

‘It is something we are trying to do internally and when we have news we will contact you.

‘We are seeing different positions, obviously since I joined, we lost Calum (Chambers) and had other circumstances and injuries in that position, so it is true that in the back we have been short.

‘There are also other positions, depending on what happens in the market that we should evaluate.

“Right now I have 50/50 (in the signings) because this transfer (window) is very complicated and I only want to bring someone if I am convinced that it can really improve the level we have.”

