Arsenal agreed to a deal to sign defensive midfielder Pape Gueye

Gueye performed 22 times in Ligue 2 for Le Havre (Getty Images)

Arsenal concludes an agreement to sign Pape Gueye from Ligue 2-side Le Havre in the summer, described as a mix of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

The 21-year-old may be the first permanent signing of new boss Mikel Arteta since he took over the leadership of former manager Unai Emery in December.

The Gunners completed loan agreements for center-back Pablo Mari of Flamengo and Portuguese right-back Cedric Soares from Southampton in the transfer window of January.

According to Jeunes Footeux, central midfielder Gueye was able to participate in the summer for just £ 5 million.

The Frenchman Guendouzi is the breakout star of Arsenal in midfield (Photo: Getty Images)

This would not be Arsenal’s first attempt in the French second division, after he had picked up Matteo Guendouzi from FC Lorient in 2018.

The 20-year-old box-to-box midfielder has grounded for the club in North London and has played 21 league games so far this season.

The international Gueye of France Under-19 was able to follow in the footsteps of Guendouzi and is described in France as a mixture of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante in terms of profile, standing a 6’1 ″.

The left-legged, deep-lying playmaker appeared for Le Havre 37 times since he signed his first professional contract in 2017.

In recent years, the historic French club has all seen stars from the Premier League, Paul Pogba, Riyad Mahrez and Benjamin Mendy rise.

This could be the start of a busy summer window for the Gunners, with rumors that star trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette could all face the ax.

