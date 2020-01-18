Arsenal 0-0 Sheffield United LIVE result: team news, TV channel and live stream details

Arsenal is battling for the seventh win of the season when it comes to surprise high-flyers Sheffield United in the Emirates today.

The blades are four points ahead of the Londoners and are currently in sixth place after an excellent start in the first division under Chris Wilder.

United defeated Arsenal 1-0 earlier this season and offered a double against Mikel Arteta.

After a 1-1 draw at the Crystal Palace, Arsenal are without top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was knocked out of the field at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal:Leno, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, David Luiz, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette

Sheffield United:Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Norwood, Stevens, Lundstram, Fleck, McBurnie, Mousset

The game will not be broadcast live on British television and therefore cannot be broadcast live online.