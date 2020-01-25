The 2010s were a big decade for Kat McNamara. She started the decade as a math nerd who dreamed of becoming an economist. Fast forward 10 years later and McNamara is the performer of one of the longest running superhero shows on TV: Arrow on The CW. She is also the main actress of Arrow, Green Arrow and The Canaries, where she leads Arrowverse’s first superhero show.

Before the Arrow series finale on Tuesday, January 28, we asked McNamara to take a look at the moments that defined her decade, from her high school graduation at 14 to the moment she received the call, Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak’s daughter on arrow. “I had a lot of doors open this year. I had a lot of doors closed this year. People came into my life. People disappeared from my life. Jobs lost and won, stories started and ended,” explained McNamara StyleCaster for January- Digital Cover Story. “I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned is, as crazy as it gets, it’s important to pause, take a breath, and appreciate the moment you are in . “

Those who haven’t seen Arrow can also remember McNamara as Clary Fray on Freeforms Shadowhunters, who ran for three seasons. The part was one of McNamara’s defining moments of her decade and, as StyleCaster explained, grew up there and switched from a child star to an adult.

“Shadowhunters will always be special to me because I’ve never had a character like me,” she told StyleCaster. “My journey is a parallel to Clary’s journey as a girl, who with all this responsibility was unsuspectedly thrown into this world and has to grow up. Shadowhunters became a family for me.”

More moments that have shaped Kat McNamara’s decade can be found in the video above.