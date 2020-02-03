Arrow Concept Art shows unused, comical and accurate suits for Stephen Amell

A new piece of concept art shows off a few comically-accurate costumes meant for Stephen Amell’s last appearances on Arrow.

While Stephen Amell’s Arrow has always updated Oliver Queen’s costume in a certain way with every passing season, a new piece of concept art boasts a comically-accurate look for the heroic archer, meant to be his last series before the end of Arrow. The colors for Stephen Amell’s Arrow seem to be inspired by the New 52 strips and the Green Arrow’s Rebirth look.

Artist Andy Poon revealed the two looks for Stephen Amell’s Arrow on Instagram and explained that he had given the designs to the costume designer in the show, Maya Mani. The designs were meant to be the last costumes for Oliver Queen by Stephen Amell. Unfortunately, the artist revealed that he was going to Batwoman, so he couldn’t push his ideas for the suit any further. View the concept art for the arrow from Stephen Amell below.

What do you think of the Arrow concept art? Do you wish Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow had worn this look at the end of the show? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for the Arrow series final:

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE FINAL SERIES OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons and the launch of numerous superheroes, the series concludes the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (# 810). Original air date 1/28/2020.

Arrow plays Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Rick Gonzalez, Juliana Harkavy, Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis, Joseph David-Jones, LaMonica Garrett and Katie Cassidy.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

