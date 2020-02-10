Arrow ‘Art unveils comically inspired black canary suit for Katie Cassidy

New concept art by Arrow unveils a comic book-inspired suit for the Black Canary by Katie Cassidy.

While black Canary actress Katie Cassidy will appear in Green Arrow and the Black Canaries alongside Juliana Harkavy and Katherine McNamera, she almost wore a comic book-inspired costume taken directly from the New 52 era. Katie Cassidy has worn different versions of the Black Canary costume during her time at Arrow, but this new design was intended as the final version of her costume. The artist who made it explained that it was designed when they thought Arrow’s seventh season was the last.

Concept artist Andy Poon unveiled the Arrow artwork on Instagram and shows off Black 52 actress Katie Cassidy with the new 52-inspired look. The artist noted that he used blue and gold, as well as a mesh design in the Black Canary suit, as a callback to the New 52 strips. The second version of Katie Cassidy’s Black Canary suit leaves out armored shoulders and suspenders. See the Arrow concept art from Katie Cassidy’s Black Canary suit below.

Here is the official summary for the Arrow series final:

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE FINAL SERIES OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons and the launch of numerous superheroes, the series concludes the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (# 810). Original air date 1/28/2020.

Arrow plays Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Rick Gonzalez, Juliana Harkavy, Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis, Joseph David-Jones, LaMonica Garrett and Katie Cassidy.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

