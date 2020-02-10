Arnold Allen: kicked out of school at 15 to the big UFC hopes of the UK

Just a few days after Arnold Allen had won his seventh UFC fight in a row, the Suffolk-born hunter was in A&E.

The featherweight was back on British soil, freshly beating Nik Lentz on UFC Fight Night 166 in North Carolina. Allen had sent a heavily swollen hand into the hospital hoping to take an X-ray.

But with the hours that passed, Allen decided he could wait no longer.

“I was in the A&E and tried to take an X-ray,” he said Metro.co.uk. “I was there for about four hours. I was just bored and left. It was a long time! “

A few more years from his prime, Allen is unbeaten in his seven fights in the UFC. He turned 26 a few days before his victory over Lentz.

“I didn’t actually celebrate my birthday,” says Allen. “I had KFC, don’t know if that counts? It was. I had an apple pie. I kind of forgot to be honest. “

Allen’s father (L) attends all his fights (Photo: Getty)

Allen is a unique character in the UFC. He keeps himself, avoids verbal bust-ups and usually stays out of the spotlight. A world away from the reckless Conor McGregor or his British counterpart, Darren Till. He is known in MMA circles in the UK as a talented hunter with limitless potential.

The former Cage Warriors star made his professional debut when he was just 18. As he remembers, he was kicked at a crossroads of school.

“I was just cheeky at school. I would scream things out, talk constantly, excite the teachers … in the end they got tired, “he explained. “It was nothing bad. I was a liquidation. Now I am the opposite, I say nothing! “

“My father always supported me (in fighting),” Allen explained. “He is not a traditional kind of father.

“He doesn’t tell me what to do and he didn’t bother me as a child.

“When I was kicked out of school when I was 15 or 14, he said I could do what I wanted, but I wouldn’t be home all day. “You have to work hard,” he said. “

Allen is on a seven-fight winning series in the UFC (Photo: Getty)

Only champion Alexander Volkanovski has a better active winning record than Allen in the featherweight division. Leon Edwards is the only other British hunter on a better streak than Allen in the UFC.

At 26, Allen represents Britain’s best current chance of being a featherweight champion. But during a battle evening against Lentz, Allen was on the undercard instead of the main card.

“That bothers me, it makes me a little upset,” he said. “I’m still being overlooked. I don’t understand But I just keep winning and everything else doesn’t matter. “

Allen’s father, Pacer, is a constant presence on fighting night. He himself was a hunter and switched from strong competitions to MMA. After his victory over Lentz in North Carolina, Pacer teased his son behind the scenes that he had no strength at all.

That said, Allen’s only defeat in his professional career was against Marcin Wrzosek in 2014. Allen would sign for the UFC almost exactly a year later and has quietly built up a formidable reputation. His last two fights have been in the US and he feels ready to step up to a larger platform.

Just as the profiles of Till and Edwards have risen rapidly in the last 18 months, Allen wants to get the chance to step into the spotlight, even if he is not the biggest fan of glare.

Allen is aiming for three fights this year (Photo: Getty)

The victory over Lentz dismissed Allen in the top fifteen rankings of the featherweight. “Who cares?” Was the stupid reaction of a smiling Allen when asked to comment on the famously unpredictable ranking of the UFC.

Allen’s hand injury will keep him from the UFC London card in March, but the rising star expects a big year of himself, even if his employers continue to overlook him.

“Winning is what it’s all about and I’ve often done that,” said Allen.

“I want three fights this year, so it’s nice to split it in three. Start, middle, end. “

“I want to fight someone far above me,” he went on. “That is absolutely where I want to be. Jeremy Stephens … that’s a cool fight. I’m not sure where he is, but that can be cool. “

