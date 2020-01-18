Arms rights activists prepare for show of force in Virginia

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – Police search the internet for clues to chaos, workers install mesh pens around Virginia’s picturesque Capitol Square, and lawmakers even plan to hide in a safe house before is expected. be an unprecedented show of force on the part of gun rights activists.

What provokes their anger in this once reliable conservative state is the new leadership of the Democratic majority and its plans to enact a multitude of restrictions on firearms. This clash between the old and the new made Virginia – determined to prevent a repeat of the Charlottesville violence in 2017 – a zero point in the country’s raging gun control debate.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League annual gathering at the Capitol usually draws a few hundred gun enthusiasts. This year, however, thousands of armed activists are expected to show up. Second amendment groups identified the state as a rallying point for fighting what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

“We are no longer going to be silent. We are going to fight them in the courts and on the ground. The illegal laws they propose are simply unconstitutional,” said Timothy Forster, of Chesterfield, Virginia, a member of the NRA who had a handgun strapped to his shoulder and another stuck in his belt as he stood in front of a legislative office building earlier today.

VCDL President Philip Van Cleave said he has heard of groups across the country planning to send members to Virginia, including far-right Nevada-based oath keepers, who has promised to organize and to form armed possessions and militias.

Extremist groups have covered social networks and online forums with disturbing messages and alluded to potential violence. FBI said Thursday it arrested three men linked to a violent white supremacist group who planned to attend the rally in Richmond, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

The Democrats have permanently banned firearms inside the Capitol, and Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency on Wednesday that prohibits all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square during the rally to prevent “armed militias from assaulting our Capitol”. Groups have asked the Virginia Supreme Court to rule Northam’s statement unconstitutional, but the court confirmed the ban on Friday.

Northam said there were credible threats of violence, such as armed drones deployed on Capitol Square. On Friday, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction, including for drones, over Capitol airspace during the rally.

The governor has declared that part of the rhetoric used by groups planning to attend Monday’s rally is reminiscent of that used before the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on May 13, 2017. A woman was killed and more than 30 others killed injured when a white supremacist drives his car through a crowd of counter-demonstrators there.

Virginia state police, Virginia Capitol police, and Richmond police are all coordinating the event and anticipating a huge police presence at Monday’s rally, which will include uniformed and plainclothes officers. Police plan to limit access to Capitol Square to one entrance only, and have warned rally participants that they may have to wait hours for security checks.

Non-essential government personnel have been told to stay away. Of the. Lee Carter, a Democratic socialist, said he plans to spend Monday in a secret location because of the threats he has received.

“I’m not interested in martyrdom,” Carter tweeted.

Northam lamented that such precautions were necessary for what was an annual peaceful event, but pro-gun activists “unleashed something bigger, something they might not be able to control.”

The crackdown on the proposed new gun restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won a majority in the Senate and the House of Delegates in November. Much of the opposition focused on a proposal to ban assault weapons, which would affect thousands of owners of popular AR-15 rifles. One version of the bill, which the Democrats subsequently disowned, would have required the current owners of the guns to hand them over or face charges of crime.

This bill was the spark that caused a massive setback, according to Senator Creigh Deeds, one of the few moderate Democrats left in Virginia who represents rural areas.

“It has allowed people who like to ignite passions to say,” Look, they really come after your weapons, they come after you, “said Deeds.

Thousands of gun owners across the state have held municipal meetings to urge local officials to declare their communities “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” against “unconstitutional” restrictions on firearms, such as checks universal history. More than 125 cities, towns, and counties have approved sanctuary resolutions in Virginia.

Supporters of gun control also traveled to Richmond to show their support for the bill. More than 200 Moms Demand Action volunteers organized a rally on January 6. Gun control became a major problem in the 2019 Virginia parliamentary election after a Virginia Beach city employee opened fire on his colleagues in May, leaving 12 dead and 4 injured. other.

Janet Woody, retired Richmond librarian and moms volunteer, said she thinks the proposed bill can help reduce gun violence.

“I feel so angry and helpless because of all these massacres,” she said. “You can call your legislator or write, but there comes a time when you just have to go out on the street.”

