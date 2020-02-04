ARMNHMR reveal full tracklist & collabs before debut album

After years of releasing singles and EPs, ARMNHMR are finally preparing to release their debut album The free world,

To delight fans, the duo recently released a full tracklist revealing 13 brand new songs. Almost all of them are collaborations with Nevve. Karra. Micah Martin and many more.

Along with the album art and the track list, ARMNHMR contained a personal message:

to everyone: after waiting for months we can finally share the full tracklist for the free world. We have spent the last 3 years of our lives researching the many different styles of the electronic dance music wave. with our experience the very first album was created. In retrospect, there was nothing easy about this process, but we learned so much along the way. We appreciate each one of you. The support you have given us is everything. This is the year our family grows bigger than ever.

In a few days, ARMNHMR will share some of their favorite songs that have ever been written.

The full track list can be found below.

ARMNHMR – The Free World (Tracklist)

Before saving: https://ffm.to/thefreeworld

