ARMNHMR release debut album “The Free World”

After years of curating and optimizing, the debut album The Free World by ARMNHMR is finally here.

ARMNHMR’s debut album combines cinematic soundscapes, floating harmonies and sophisticated songwriting. The duo picks up all spectra of dance music, from melodic traps to epic future bass sagas. It presents 13 breathtaking songs that are full of emotion and passion.

“The Free World is the place where we as music lovers want to escape,” said the duo. “We wrote this for our fans, hoping that if they listen, they will be taken to a place and time when everything was just right. The artwork is a perfect embodiment of the mood around which we wanted to wrap our music. The two characters are surrounded by emotions as they try to connect, ”continued ARMNHMR. “The safety glasses represent the separation between the real world and the utopian world in which we all want to live.”

Listen below.

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/6ZJTfkwx9c1F9ZDyT1Cqay" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Photo via Rukes.com