Armin Van Buuren offers us three new ways to discover the music of his latest album, Balanced.

Balance (Remixes, Pt. 1) not only celebrates the iconic producer’s seventh studio album, but it sets a new pace for 2020. i_o, erly, and Genix define three radically different vibes for the EP remix. From the darkest and grittiest underground rave to the most extravagant main stage, these remixes are sure to shine no matter where they occur.

At the release of the album, Armin said:

Every song I make teaches me something new, and the next song is always the result of all my previous records, new things I have learned, and people I have met. Over the years, this process – and especially the pleasure of creating – has become more and more important to me. It’s a journey that gives me meaning and helps me learn more about my personal interests rather than focusing on the recognition I get for the result. This is the big difference between who I am today and who I was a few years ago. “BALANCE” is a new chapter in my book of life, the result of venturing into known and unknown territories while finding the balance between the two.

Armin van Buuren – Balance (Remixes, Pt.1)

Photo via Rukes.com