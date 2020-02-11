Armed man dead, 2 officers injured in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

Arkansas (USA): Two police officers were injured and a shooter was killed Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire in a Walmart store in eastern Arkansas, the authorities said.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said one of the officers was taken to a hospital about 70 miles east in Memphis, where he was operated on, and the initial prognosis is “he’ll be fine.”

The officers responded to the Forrest City Walmart after someone called the police to report a man threatening and “talking a little by heart,” Lee said during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Arkansas State spokesman Bill Sadler said local authorities have identified the suspect as Forrest City Bobby Joe Gibbs, 40, although the state crime laboratory has not yet confirmed his identity.

Lee identified the wounded officers as Lt Eric Varner and detective Eugene Watlington. Both are assigned to the criminal investigation department and neither of them wore a bullet-proof vest, Lee said. The mayor praised the officers.

“Because of their heroism and quick response, no civilians were injured,” said Mayor of Forrest City, Cedric Williams.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company helped with the police investigation. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Once the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has completed its investigation into the shooting, it will send the file to the local prosecutor to review the use of lethal force by the officers.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at Simmons Eye Center at the Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the laboratory until the shots stopped.

“The first two shots startled me a bit, and then a colleague came in and said it was gunfire,” said Priddy.

She and a colleague ran out of the building and officers outside the Walmart ordered her to move as far away as possible from the building. She was not injured.

“I was too scared to think of anything except to get to safety,” she said. “We kept our mind straight to where we were safe and we were able to get to safety.”

The police formed a perimeter with yellow tape from the crime scene around the Walmart parking lot after the shooting. Police cars with flashing lights blocked roads to the store.

The store was closed and employees were sent home. A small strip shopping center and two gas stations saw nothing on Monday afternoon because they were within the police zone.

Mary Martin, who said she was Gibbs’s aunt, went to Walmart after hearing about the shooting. She said that Gibbs had no job, but had previously worked as a DJ.

“He was a good person. He loved his family,” she said.

When asked about Gibbs’s “talking by heart” description in the store, Martin replied, “That doesn’t sound like Bobby.”

It is not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store was the scene of a shooting.

A man was wounded earlier this month in a shooting at a Walmart in Memphis, three people were shot dead at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, in November, and a shooter killed 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on August 3 .

The retailer was criticized because he had insufficient security at the El Paso store on that day and has since then silently expanded the security in all his stores in the city with an out of service armed police officer and a security guard.

A company spokeswoman said in November that hiring out of service officers in El Paso was not a general policy. It is unclear what security measures were taken in the Forrest City store on Monday.

