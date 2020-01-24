Armed gangs involved in a Cork feud promise to beat their rivals to death in a frightening video

This video is the first in a series of call-style threats between feuds in Co Cork that a group of men has promised to kill their rivals to death.

A group of masked men in low light shouts towards the camera while aggressively waving machetes and other weapons.

Yesterday we reported a video of members of the opposition gang responding to this first threatening video.

The leader of the ring said to the camera: “We are waiting here all evening for you to show up, you say we get away with things, we bait you all our life and there is nothing you can do about it.

“And the people of you who drive around these streets will beat you to death.”

The group then raises their guns and ends the video with a loud roar as they approach the camera.

This video and the answer raised concerns that a gang war with scary tensions could break out in Cork City.

Gardai confirmed that they know both videos and deal with the threats.

A spokesman said: “A Garda Síochána is aware of a video that is distributed on social media where a family is at risk.

“The video is not linked to violent incidents at Mayfield & Blackpool or the desecration of graves at Kilcully Cemetery that An Garda Síochána is investigating.”

