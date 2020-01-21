Armed Forces Requested to Be Prepared: CDS General Bipin Rawat

Chennai: Armed Forces Have Been Requested To Be Prepared, Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, said on Monday when asked about the possibility of war in the near future in the context of Pakistan’s current attitude towards India.

General Rawat, who was at the Indian Air Force station of Thanjavur, in central Tamil Nadu, for the enthronement of the squadron of fighter planes Sukhoi-30 MKI, which are armed BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, said it could not predict a war, the armed forces were in readiness. He said the use of Su-30 MKI fighter jets with BrahMos missiles would be a game-changer for the military.

The positioning of five to six Su-30 MKI fighter jets at Thanjavur, for starters (18 planes will be inducted later), would give the Indian Air Force more airpower to strike from long ranges over long distances. any target at sea or on land accurately day and night and in all weather conditions, said an IAF officer. He added that given the increase in the Chinese navy’s foray into the Indian Ocean, the deployment of fighter jets is important.

